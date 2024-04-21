Nikhai Hill-Green recaps visit with Deion Sanders and Colorado
Nikhai Hill-Green was one of six transfer players in Boulder on Saturday. The Charlotte transfer by way of Michigan made his visit to CU after a mass exodus last week.
At 6-foot-2, and 235 pounds, Hill-Green would add experience to CU's linebacker room. He played 25 games (13 starts) with 123 tackles (11 for loss), two sacks, four PDU's, and a forced fumble over the past three years.
"The experience with Coach Prime and his staff was a class act," Hill-Green told BuffsBeat. "Everyone treats each other with respect, everyone cares a lot about the team being as good as possible and Boulder is a unique and special place."
The Pittsburgh native saw action in all 14 games for Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines in 2021 before missing the following year with injuries. That's what prompted his transfer to Charlotte with Biff Poggi, who coached him in high school at St. Frances. Hill-Green earned third-team All-AAC honors and was a team captain for the 49ers.
Hill-Green made a previous visit to Arkansas before coming to Colorado. Michigan is also one of the schools calling his name, along with Kansas State, Florida State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and others. He would be a great addition for Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who will showcase his talents in a hybrid 4-2-5 scheme this year. One of the things Coach Prime's staff made clear to Hill-Green was the next-level approach.
"They have a combined 127 years of NFL experience on their staff and the connections to get players to the next level," Hill-Green noted. "They are the 33rd NFL team, meaning they will practice, scheme, and operate like a pro team. This is also a family, and once you're in, everyone's resources are your resources."
Colorado is working feverishly to make up ground in the portal. Adding a player with the caliber of Hill-Green could be a game changer for the Buffs. It would add another pass rusher for Prime and Sapp to work with and mold.
"They expressed how they need a guy like me who has won championships and who will lead this team with my style of play and day to day lifestyle."
Hill-Green has two years of eligibility remaining on the books.