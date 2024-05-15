Op-Ed: The divide of NIL goes beyond flashy headlines
Your scribe was chatting with a buddy about college athletics. It’s a cool and windy Centennial State Saturday in May and two fellas are talking about sports, specifically college athletics and the crazy culture of NIL, transfer and take the money and run.
First, I learned something. The state of Missouri, trying to offer sanity and keep kids in state? Lawmakers crafted an innovative policy. Scholar/athletes who sign with an instate school? They can start collecting NIL money upon signing their letter of intent. Humm. At first glance? Like it. Keep the kids home and teach them a little about loyalty? Maybe.
Anyway, not the point of this musing. Good buddy and ol’ Mac are talking about college sports and the insanity within when the conversation shifted based upon another conversation earlier in the week with a group of other dudes who love the Colorado Buffaloes - especially the football team - with unabashed passion. Shoulder to shoulder, they are Buffs to the bone.
I’m sharing about four guys listening with compassion as our fifth member poured out his heart about an emotional evening the night before. This incredible guy runs the Fellowship of Christian Athletes - along with CU’s Brian Cabral - offered to the athletes competing for the pride and tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes. School is wrapping up for the year. Most of these kids, who competed in various sports under the CU umbrella, are moving on to the real world, not professional sports.
Our buddy was sharing from down deep about the emotions of having to say goodbye to these bundles of talent and potential. Over the span of four, five and now even six years, providers out of the spotlight pour heart and soul into mentoring young minds to grow, maybe even exceed, what one aspires athletically.
Coaches in the game of life. Most kids competing for CU’S intercollegiate programs take memories of competing at a high level, and the sacrifice required, as springboards to success in life. Those working with these kids on academics, community service, professional development and spiritual wellness to name just four? Much like team coaches on the field, athletic staff personnel get attached to these impressionable youths and care deeply for their well being - mind, body and spirit.
So saying goodbye ain’t easy. While on this phone call with a Texas-based dude talking about the craziness of college athletics, for whatever reason, my cranium zipped to folks like JB Hall. Yep, the latest NIL news about how much Shedeur gets a year or what it costs to bring in talent to protect him, dominates the headlines. Shame on the media - self included - for not looking beyond the flashy headlines.
Behind all that? Dedicated folks like Hall and other members of athletic departments charged with coaching these talented kids on everything but their respective sports. As college athletics become more transactional, it will threaten the fostering of healthy and productive relationships and mentoring. It’s hard to build that type of culture when the athletes are coming and going like today.
Athletic departments that figure out a way to maintain a certain culture of character, respect and competition in the pursuit of victory? Looking into the future? Gotta believe those fortunate enough to dwell in that space will rise to prominence. In this transactional world, how to keep the fabric from fraying concerning the pride and tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes or any other program, except the elite? It will be interesting to watch it unfold.
This much I know as fact. Incredible folks like JB Hall will continue to serve all the athletes on campus. Most will compete for the Buffs, win some and lose some too. Then it’s over. Eligibility complete. Degrees earned. Time to move on. Probably forever remembering their experiences and the fantastic souls who walked beside them.
Phone call with a Mizzou fanatic ended shortly after I had shared the story about a warrior behind the scenes in college athletics. Talking about JB Hall’s work was far more enriching than lamenting the present and future fiasco-feared outcomes.
The unsung heroes behind the scenes. Saying goodbye ain’t easy. Many would say the same about the college athletics we once knew and adored.