Colorado Loses Another Linebacker to Transfer Portal

Let this be a lesson to coach Deion Sanders — never lack on linebackers.

Another Colorado Buffaloes defender will say so long, as linebacker Shaun Myers is reportedly entering the transfer portal when it opens in January. He's the 17th (with the number now up to 18) player on scholarship to announce intentions elsewhere since the Buffaloes concluded their demoralizing 3-9 season.

It's not easy to find bright spots from Colorado's linebacker room in 2025, but Myers made for a healthy few.

Shaun Myers To Hit Portal After One Season With Buffs

Myers was a solid presence in a room of chaos, though he never found a consistent role. He played in all 12 of Colorado's games but didn't start until the final four.

The native of Dayton, Ohio, finished with 36 total tackles (23 solo, five for loss), one sack, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Despite Colorado's beatdown in week 3 against the Houston Cougars, he was honored as Pro Football Focus's Big 12 Linebacker of the Week.

As a senior, Myers had his two best statistical performances late in the season. He combined for 15 total tackles (10 solo) against West Virginia and Arizona State, notching his lone sack and recovering a fumble in the latter matchup.

However, it may not have been smooth sailing behind the scenes. When asked to speak on his strong run of play after the ASU game, "Coach Prime" brushed off the question and chuckled. What may have been intended as a public challenge to his senior linebacker certainly didn't help Colorado's chances at retaining him.

"You ain't watching no film on him, none," Sanders told reporters.

Myers arrived in Boulder last offseason from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), playing three seasons with the North Alabama Lions. There, he compiled 105 total tackles (6.5 for loss) and two interceptions before missing the final 10 games of his junior year due to injury.

Coach Prime Searching For Change At Second Level

With his departure, just one addition to Colorado's linebacker room is still with the program, TCU transfer Kylan Salter. A staff change was in order, and Sanders did so by hiring former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve as linebackers coach.

Marve is an experienced name in college coaching circles who has spent a decade-plus overseeing Power Four defenses. He began as a quality control coach, grad assistant and linebackers coach at Vanderbilt before mentoring the position further with Mississippi State and Florida State. He earned his first coordinator gig with the Hokies in 2022 and lasted three seasons.

He'll overlook a linebacker room that is desperate for production through the portal but could be bursting with youth. The Buffs own a pair of former four-star recruits in Rodney Colton Jr. and Carson Crawford.

Crawford finished his decorated prep career at Carthage (Texas) High School with back-to-back state championship victories. Colton was a highly sought-after prospect with offers from Ohio State, Oregon and LSU.