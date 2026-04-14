Recruiting Prediction Favors Colorado For Highly-Touted Quarterback
Colorado Buffaloes recruiting target, quarterback Andre Adams will be announcing his commitment on Tuesday, April 14. As the commitment time nears, a new expert prediction favors the Buffs.
Andre Adams Predicted to Choose Colorado Buffaloes
Class of 2027 recruit, Andre Adams will be announcing his commitment live on Rivals’ YouTube. He will be picking between Colorado, the Virginia Tech Hokies, Kentucky Wildcats, and Florida State Seminoles.
Steve Wiltfong of Rivals revealed his expert prediction. He has Adams picking Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Wiltfong’s confidence level is at 60 percent.
Adams is a 6-2, 180 pound quarterback out of Antioch, Tennessee. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite. As a junior for Antioch High School in 2025-26, Adams threw for 3,418 yards in 11 games with 35 touchdown passes and just one interception. He also rushed for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Adams was offered by Colorado back in May of 2024. He recently went on an unofficial visit to Boulder earlier this month. Adams posted a picture on X of him with Deion Sanders.
“Today was a GREAT day! My time in Boulder was AMAZING!,” Adams captioned the picture. “I had great conversations with Deion Sanders and Brennan Marion (Colorado offensive coordinator), the offense is ELITE.”
Arguably “Coach Prime’s” biggest hire this offseason was Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator. In 2025, Marion was the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets. In one season there, he bumped the Hornets win total from three in 2024, to seven in 2025.
Marion’s offense averaged 33.8 points per game. That’s something the Buffs sure could have used in 2025.
Colorado went 3-9 in 2025 and had one of the worst offenses in the country. The Buffs offense averaged 328.4 yards per game, which was second to worst in the Big 12. It was only ahead of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who went 0-9 in Big 12 conference play. Furthermore, Colorado averaged just 20.9 points per game, second worst in the Big 12 ahead of Oklahoma State.
Marion will be tasked with drastically improving this offense right away. Colorado’s projected starting quarterback is redshirt freshman Julian Lewis. Lewis played in four games for Colorado last season as a true freshman. He showed potential in his limited time on the field.
To go along with Lewis on the offense will be a flurry of new weapons. The Buffs brought in four wide receivers in the transfer portal: Danny Scudero, Ernest Campbell, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Kam Perry. With all of these new pieces: a new starting quarterback, new offensive coordinator, and new receviers, it will be interesting to see how they mesh together.
Colorado's 2026 season will kick off on the road agaisnt the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday Sept. 5. Georgia Tech defeated Colorado in Boulder last season in a close 27-20 game.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1