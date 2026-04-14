Colorado Takes Recruiting Rankings Leap After 4-Star Quarterback Andre Adams Commits

As the Colorado Buffaloes landed their quarterback of the future, they climbed the class of 2027 recruiting rankings.

Andre Adams, a four-star quarterback from Antioch, Tennessee, boosted the Buffs to 58th in the country, up from 76th in 247Sports' 2027 class rankings. Teams Colorado jumped include Iowa State, BYU, Utah and South Carolina.

Adams’s high school career

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) passes the ball during their game at Clarksville High School Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams joins coach Deion Sanders and Colorado after an impressive high school career, which he is still building on.

He is an elite dual-threat quarterback who has been the starter at Antioch High School who has been the starter at the varsity level since his sophomore season.

As a sophomore, he flashed his potential, throwing for 1,435 yards and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions in seven games. Additionally, he looked impressive in limited attempts on the ground, rushing for 493 yards and five touchdowns on 68 carries.

As a junior, though, he realized that potential, putting his name on the map with a dominant campaign. He threw for 3,418 yards and 35 touchdowns to just one interception in 10 games. He took a step forward on the ground as well, rushing for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns on an even 100 carries.

Adams is entering his senior season, giving him an opportunity to build on an already great high school career.

How Adams can develop at Colorado

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) flies over the line to score a first quarter touchdown against FRA making the score 28-14 during their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Antioch won the battle of unbeatens 64-62. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams enters the dream situation from a development standpoint with this commitment.

He will enter the program after the 2026 season, meaning Colorado’s current quarterback, former five-star recruit Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis, will be entering his redshirt sophomore season.

This will guarantee Adams has at least one season to learn behind Lewis and develop into a Power Four quarterback.

Additionally, this gives him time to develop his frame. One of his weaknesses is his slender frame, as he stands 6-3 but weighs just 185 pounds. As a dual-threat quarterback in the Big 12, he’s bound to take a lot of hard hits, and with a slender frame like his, the injury risk can’t be ignored.

However, with the time he will have to develop, he can spend it in the weight room with Colorado’s strength and conditioning staff. If he can add on some weight in muscle before he makes his Buffs debut, he’ll have even better odds of immediate success.

Who did the Buffaloes out-recruit?

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) attempts to run the ball past Clarksville's Kayden Farrow (16) during their game at Clarksville High School Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given the hype surrounding Adams, he was highly sought after. The teams that Colorado out-bid for the class of 2027 prospect make the commitment all the more exciting for Buffs fans.

His other three finalists, alongside Colorado, were the Kentucky Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hokies, led by new head coach James Franklin, had the second-most speculation from experts behind the Buffs. The roster Franklin has built in the offseason has generated a lot of excitement in Blacksburg, as 27 transfer prospects joined the roster and 23 high school recruits committed to VT from the class of 2026. The Hokies were also one of the teams Colorado jumped in the recruiting class rankings with Adams's commitment.

Other teams that had offered Adams included Oregon, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Iowa State, among others. In total, he received 24 FBS offers.

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