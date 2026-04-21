Sports Illustrated Resorts Expands With New Baton Rouge Destination 

Sports Illustrated Resorts is expanding its national footprint with a new destination in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, developed in partnership with Travel + Leisure Co.

The project will convert the existing Hilton Capitol Center, located at 201 Lafayette Street in downtown Baton Rouge, into a sports-focused hospitality destination situated near Louisiana State University and key entertainment districts. The location is designed to provide convenient access to LSU events while offering a year round experience centered on sports, travel, and lifestyle.

Baton Rouge was selected for its established role as a major sports tourism market, with the city regularly hosting collegiate and large scale sporting events. The development reflects Sports Illustrated Resorts’ broader strategy to expand into destinations with strong fan engagement and consistent event driven travel demand.

The property will continue operating as a hotel through 2026, with renovations expected to begin in early 2027. Upon completion, the resort is expected to include a mix of accommodations, including vacation ownership units, traditional hotel rooms, and full-ownership condominiums.

The Baton Rouge location joins previously announced Sports Illustrated Resorts destinations in Tuscaloosa, Nashville, and Chicago, further building out the brand’s national portfolio.

The project is being developed by Northshore Development and its investment partners, including Kituwah LLC, with additional investment from a group of business leaders that includes NBA legend and LSU alumnus Shaquille O’Neal.