2025 four-star IMG Academy safety Alex Graham commits to Colorado
Alex Graham announced his plans for the future on Friday. The four-star safety from IMG Academy (Florida) will be headed to Colorado to join Deion Sanders and the Buffs. He becomes CU's lone 2025 recruit, but that will change after this weekend.
Graham chose Colorado over Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, and Oregon. Just some of the the 30 schools chasing him during throughout this recruitment. He was out in Boulder twice this year and became the latest Sunshine State prospect to join the herd thanks to the influence of Devin Rispress and others. At 6-foot-1, and 190 pounds, "The Hawk" is currently the 25th-best player in Florida, according to 247Sports.
Like many other CU recruits, Graham has a background as a multi-sport athlete. He'll use that knowledge to prepare for the next level in the Buffs secondary. One thing to note is that he has worked with different coverage packages at IMG and excels.
"Could carve out a role at a number of spots in the secondary. Must stay healthy having dealt with numerous injuries over the years, but has multi-year Power Five starter upside and tools to emerge as a difference-maker on the backend," according to 247Sport director of recruiting Andrew Ivins
Graham is currently in Boulder for the CU's Spring Game. He'll be there through the weekend and get his first real taste of action at Folsom Field.