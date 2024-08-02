2025 three-star tight end Zayne DeSouza commits to Colorado
Zayne DeSouza made it official and will be staying home next year. The three-star tight end from Loveland (Colo.) announced he would be committing to Colorado on Friday. This news comes after an impressive showing at the Buffs’ summer elite camp, which led to an offer by Deion Sanders' staff.
The 6-foot-6, 255-pound standout has played both ways, but it's likely that he'll stay on the offensive side of the ball at CU. He had 330 yards and a touchdown in 11 games as a junior in Colorado's 4A class. DeSouza is listed as the No. 8 prospect in the state of Colorado’s 2025 recruiting class.
"They're an amazing program with a lot of experienced coaches at the NFL level and you can tell they really care about their players," DeSouza told SI. Coach Brett (Bartolone) and coach Ris (Devin Rispress) have been the ones I've talked to the most during his process.
DeSouza's recruitment has picked up tremendously over the past few months. He gathered offers from Washington State, Wyoming, and Northern Colorado. The in-state product joins Coach Prime and the Buffs as a legacy with his father, Daniel DeSouza, who played for the program a couple decades ago. He's also part of SixZero Academy with CU great Matt McChesney.
Colorado has three top-300 commitments in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. DeSouza joins Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (No. 185), who headlines the group as one of three four-stars, joining IMG Academy cornerback Alex Graham (No. 234) and North Shore receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. (No. 298).
They come to Boulder with another set of three-stars in Buford (GA) linebacker Mantrez Walker, Sullivan East (Tenn.) tight end Corbin Laisure, and West Bloomfield (Michigan) offensive lineman Jay Gardenhire. Another quality over quantity approach for Coach Prime, who waits to see if top QB Julian "JuJu" Lewis will flip from USC.