2025 three-star tight end Zayne DeSouza commits to Colorado

#AGTG After a great visit and talk with my parents and I am extremely blessed to announce I have committed to the University of Colorado!!! #SkoBuffs @Coach2Bless @CoachBartolone @DeionSanders @BrandonHuffman @adamcm777 @SixZeroAcademy @PrepRedzoneCO @CoPreps @Rivals #Committed pic.twitter.com/13k6HZaU31