2025 three-star two-way player Corbin Laisure commits to Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Buffs added another player to the 2025 recruiting class on Saturday. Corbin Laisure made it official and announced he was headed to Boulder next year. The Bluff City Sullivan East (Tenn.) two-way star will also be on hand for CU's Spring Game.
At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Laisure will be a great addition for the Buffs passing game in a post-Shedeur Sanders era. The three-star comes to Colorado with offers from Arizona State, Ole Miss, Louisville, and others. Pat Shurmur will use him as an extra blocker and he isn't afraid to be physical.
“I am choosing them firstly because I feel that is where God is leading me and I have a great peace about going there,” Laisure told On3. “I also love the coaching staff and the love and accountability they give their players." He went on to say, “I am also a huge fan of Coach (Pat) Shurmur and I believe I will fit in well with his offense.
Laisure racked up 64 receptions for 774 yards and 10 touchdowns at tight end and 110 tackles and an interception at defensive end. He will focus on the offensive side of the ball for Coach Prime next year.