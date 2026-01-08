Deion Sanders Adds Key Pieces To Colorado's Roster In The Transfer Portal

Wide receivers and defensive linemen have dominated the Colorado Buffaloes' early transfer portal headlines, but coach Deion Sanders has started finding new protectors.

The Buffs have landed two offensive line transfers with solid Power Four experience. Both should compete for starting jobs, as the group's only mainstay for next fall is star left tackle Jordan Seaton.

Buffs Add Taj White, Jayven Richardson To Offensive Line

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Versatile lineman Taj White was the first to commit. He joined Colorado on Wednesday after four seasons with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

White appeared in 34 games for Rutgers, starting 20. The 6-5, 308-pound native of Jersey City made 11 starts at right tackle this past fall with reps at left guard and left tackle. He has amassed over 1,500 snaps of collegiate action.

In 2024, he started nine times (five at left guard, four at right tackle) for a line that made the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll while guiding Rutgers to its best scoring season since 2008 and fourth-highest yardage total in program history. The Knights ranked third in the Big Ten with 175.3 rushing yards per game. Pro Football Focus rated White as the No. 18 offensive tackle in the Big Ten.

Additionally, the rising redshirt senior is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He was a three-star recruit who garnered notable offers from Nebraska, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

On Thursday, Missouri Tigers tackle Jayven Richardson committed to Colorado. He spent two seasons with the program, making 16 appearances and starting twice.

The 6-6, 307-pounder was considered the sixth man of Missouri's line this past season, primarily filling it at left tackle. Richardson played in 10 games for 184 snaps after logging 69 snaps over six contests in 2024.

He made his first career start against South Carolina in September and performed admirably, not allowing a sack in a win. He also started the next week, a dominant effort against UMass.

Before Missouri, Richardson spent a two-season stint, from 2022-23, at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He managed offers from Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas Tech when taking the step up from JuCo.

A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Richardson was a three-star recruit out of East Ascension High School in nearby Gonzales.

Colorado's Right Tackle Spot Up For Grabs

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Larry Johnson III (53) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With limited eligibility remaining, White and Richardson join what should be a heated battle for Colorado's starting right tackle spot. Larry Johnson III started eight games there with the fourth-most snaps among Buffalo offensive linemen. However, he was largely a weak spot, so Sanders may want to look elsewhere.

Phillip Houston remains in Boulder after starting for most of 2024 at right tackle, but he missed all of last season with an ACL injury. Andre Roye Jr. started twice when Johnson went down with an injury this past fall.

The Buffs added two freshmen tackles to the room as well, Xavier Payne and Josiah Manu. With superstar Jordan Seaton pinning down left tackle for as long as he wants it, the spot opposite him remains very much in flux.