Ideal Landing Spots for Delrick Abrams

Delrick Abrams Jr. had a sneaky good college career. After transferring from Independence Community College prior to the 2018 season, Abrams came into his own as a senior with 56 tackles (42 solo) and five passes defended.

Playing in a young, inexperienced secondary, Abrams was often put on an island against opposing teams top receivers. For the most part, he was able to effectively hold his own. However, sometimes his solid play was overshadowed by a knack for getting beat on deep balls - something that likely stuck out in the minds of scouts.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, he has the length that teams crave but may need to beef up to hang with bigger NFL receivers. His frame, range, agility and tackling physicality might make him a more natural fit at Safety.

He had an interception at the Hula Bowl, an all-star showcase for graduating seniors. He’ll definitely need some seasoning, but has the traits and potential to turn into a solid, durable, defensive back.

Projected Round: Undrafted Free Agent

Miami Dolphins: Even after adding former Pro Bowler Byron Jones, Brian Flores could use additional help at cornerback. Behind Jones and Xavien Howard, Miami has a number of inexperienced players and question marks at the position. At Safety, the Fins could use depth behind Adrian Colbert and the recently converted Eric Rowe.

Flores has long been known as a defensive mastermind, rising through the ranks in New England from scouting assistant to safeties/linebackers coach, prior to taking over in Miami. It’d be beneficial for Abrams to be groomed under the three-time Super Bowl winner’s tutelage.

With Jones and Howard ahead of him on the depth chart, Abrams likely wouldn’t be forced to cover opposing team's top receiver right away, which would allow Miami to rotate him on a situational basis that played to his strengths.

New York Giants: Outside of the recently acquired James Bradbury, the Giants don’t have any proven talent in their secondary. Ranking 28th in the league in pass defense, they could use some length on the outside to match up with the division's taller receivers.

Additionally, the former transfer’s tackling ability would give Big Blue the option of lining him up at various spots on the field, similar to what they’ve done with Jabrill Peppers. Abrams could line up in the nickel or slot against four receiver sets, in the box on running downs, and as an extra safety on long down and distances. As someone who can do a little bit of everything, this would be an excellent way to deploy him.

After using a first round pick on DeAndre Baker and a fourth round selection on Julian Love last year, New York is likely to search for a diamond-in-the-rough defensive back later on this time around.

Las Vegas Raiders: If the Raiders want to ensure their new stadium is filled, they’ll need a secondary that can keep them in games.

While they’re set at safety with Jonathan Abram, Jeff Heath and Demarius Randall, Las Vegas is in desperate need of better corners. Adding someone like Abrams alongside second-year man Trayvon Mullen could give them two young, lanky, defensive backs to develop for years to come. This is huge given that cornerbacks Lamarcus Joyner, Nevin Lawson, and forever Buff Ken Crawley are all aging.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has always enjoyed developing defensive backs and Abrams, while raw, has many of the intangibles he desires. Taking a flier on him would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the team as they prepare to relocate.