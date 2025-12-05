Concerning Recruiting Class Ranking For Colorado After National Signing Day

The Colorado Buffaloes recruiting class ranking for 2026 has dropped dramatically from where it was in 2025 according to Rivals Recruiting rankings. Following national signing day, the Buffaloes had a 2026 recruiting class ranking at No. 75. Their 2025 class was ranked No. 35.

Colorado's 2026 Recruiting Class Ranked Last In Big 12

Colorado’s 2026 class consists of 11 recruits, including three four-star prospects: edge rusher Domata Peko Jr., cornerback Preston Ashley, and athlete Alexander Ward. The rest of Colorado's class is made up of eight three-star recruits.

The Buffaloes rank dead last in the Big 12 conference, even behind a team like Oklahoma State who has not won a single conference game in over two years and just had to hire a new coach. This is a major concern not only in the short term, but the long term as well.

Since hiring coach Deion Sanders prior to the 2023 season, Colorado has been extra aggressive in the transfer portal. But 2025 was proof that being able to succeed in recruiting and developing home grown players is key.

Entering the 2025 season, Colorado was coming right off a nine-win season that resulted in their starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter winning the Heisman. Both of them were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buffs were unable to replace this star power.

Colorado in Transfer Portal

Colorado’s starting quarterback for a majority of the season was Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. “Coach Prime” hoped that Salter’s veteran presence with four years of collegiate football would allow him to step in and somewhat fill the void left by Shedeur. That wasn’t the case.

Salter had a very bumpy season under center. He started the first two games of the season before being benched for Ryan Staub. After one game of Staub, Colorado went back to Salter. Salter had a stretch of games where he showed improvement, but it didn’t last long. He was benched again, this time for freshman Julian Lewis towards the end of the season.

Salter ended up starting one more game to end the year, but it was due to Deion Sanders wanting to redshirt Lewis to keep his year of eligibility. Colorado ended the season 3-9.

Lewis was Colorado’s highest rated recruit in the 2025 class and signs are pointing to him being the starter in 2026. This would be a positive step forward in Colorado leaning in more towards recruiting instead of the portal.

The portal is very helpful when it comes to addressing a position or two in need of an upgrade, but having a recruiting pipeline is important and something the Buffs will need to hone in on.