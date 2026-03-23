Four-Star Quarterback Makes Recruiting Announcement With Colorado, Oregon, Kentucky

Four-star quarterback recruit Andre Adams out of Antioch, Tennessee, recently announced his final six schools as well as his commitment date.

According to Rivals reporter Keegan Pope, Adams will reveal his college commitment on April 11, and he will decide between the Colorado Buffaloes, Kentucky Wildcats, Oregon Ducks, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Memphis, and Mississippi State.

Andre Adams to Visit Colorado

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs with the ball during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams has had a busy spring taking visits to his top contenders, and he was originally scheduled to visit Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes at the beginning of spring practice.

Colorado was struck by tragedy with the death of Buffs quarterback Dominiq Ponder days before spring practice was set to begin. While the team continued to hold spring practices as scheduled, "Coach Prime" reportedly gave players the option to skip the first practice while the program grieves the loss of a friend and teammate.

In response to the news, Adams decided to postpone his visit, posting a heartfelt message onto his social media page on March 4:

"I want to send my deepest condolences to the entire Ponder family and the entire Colorado Buffs Family and friends for their loss of Dominiq. Out of respect for everyone affected by this tragedy, my family and I have decided to postpone my visit. Life is bigger than Football," wrote Adams.

With Colorado returning from spring break and resuming spring practices, Adams is expected to visit Sanders and the Buffaloes before making his commitment decision.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Interpreting Andre Adams' Decision

While a recruit like Adams setting his commitment date before getting to visit Colorado may be less than ideal, the Buffs were one of his first offers back in May of 2024. Adams might not have his mind made up before taking a trip to Boulder, Colorado, but a commitment date of April 11 is quickly approaching.

Can Colorado land Adams over Oregon coach Dan Lanning and newly hired Virginia Tech coach James Franklin? Not to mention new Kentucky Wildcats coach Will Stein, formerly the Ducks' offensive coordinator, is also targeting Adams for his first full recruiting class at Kentucky.

New Buffs offensive coordinator Brennan Marion should be able to help Colorado in the recruitment of Adams, but the program has proven its ability to land a high-profile quarterback. As a recruit, quarterback Julian Lewis flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Lewis is expected to lead Colorado's offense through the 2026 season, and how he performs could impact the Buffaloes' success on the recruiting trail. If Lewis shows the promise that many are expecting from him next year, recruits will likely take a more serious look at Colorado and the Buffs' ability to develop.

While Adams won't have a chance to watch Lewis in action before making his commitment, Adams' visit to Colorado will allow him to see how the Buffs practice, especially with a new coaching staff highlighted by Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

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