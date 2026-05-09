Colorado Buffaloes' Uphill Climb To Become Bowl Eligible

Following the 2025 season, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are hoping to have a much-improved showing next season. The Buffaloes have made several additions through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, which should help the roster perform much better in 2026.

However, as the offseason continues to move forward, analysts have made predictions for bowl season, and as of now, Colorado may have some work to do in order to become bowl-eligible.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado Not Projected To Be Bowl Eligible In 2026

According to Brett McMurphy of On3, the Buffaloes will not be bowl eligible for the second consecutive season and still have an uphill battle to get back to that.

Under Coach Prime, Colorado has struggled to find consistent success on a year-to-year basis, but the Buffaloes have shown flashes of being a competitor in the Big 12. Colorado’s best showing with Sanders came in the 2024 season, where the Buffaloes went 9-4 and qualified for the Alamo Bowl.

Other than that, Colorado went 4-8 in 2023 and 3-9 in 2025. In the Big 12, it is very difficult to stay competitive, especially with teams like Utah, Texas Tech, Arizona State, and BYU consistently performing among the top teams in the country.

While 2026 will once again be a very challenging season, the changes made in Boulder by Sanders and the coaching staff could be exactly what the Buffaloes need to not only be competitive in the Big 12 but also push to become bowl eligible once again.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Colorado's Two New Coordinators

Without question, two of the biggest changes for Colorado came in the form of having two new coordinators. On offense, the Buffaloes brought in Brennan Marion to take over as offensive coordinator, and on defense, Chris Marve was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

In their previous experiences, Marion and Marve have both found levels of varying success, which is what they hope to bring to Colorado next season.

In Marion’s time at the collegiate level, he has helped to develop several players who now play in the NFL and has been able to create one of the more difficult offenses to prepare for. At its foundation, Marion’s offense focuses on getting the ball in space, with a physical run game.

This has the potential to work very well with Colorado, based on the fact that redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is expected to enter his first year as the starter. As a quarterback, Lewis functions most like a point guard trying to get the ball out quickly and in space to his playmakers, which should mesh well with Marion after Colorado added lots of talent on the perimter and up front on offense.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If Marion and Lewis, in addition to the rest of the offense, can work together well, Colorado's offense has the potential to be very explosive and potentially one of the more dangerous offenses in the Big 12 next season.

Marve has also experienced success after being the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech from 2022 to 2024. Marve’s scheme focuses on violence, physicality, aggressiveness, and versatility across the board. Throughout the spring, Marve has done his best to encourage this brand of football, and it seems that so far it has paid off.

Colorado has also done a great job adding talent on the defensive side of the ball that can meet the demands that Marve has and help the Buffaloes have a much-improved defense next season. The versatility, specifically in the secondary, has been showcased with the additions of players like Boo Carter, Randon Fontenette, and Naeten Mitchell, who all can play several positions in the back end.

With the additions that Colorado has made to further implement Marve's scheme, the Buffaloes have a chance to not only improve from 2025 but also become one of the more disruptive defenses in the conference.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado's Big 12 Standing

In the Big 12, fighting to stay near the top is very difficult to do, and as they continue to improve, it is something Colorado definitely has its sights on.

With the significant improvements that the Buffaloes have made across the board on offense and defense with players and coaches, there is a great chance that Colorado could see one of its best seasons yet under Sanders.

Heading into next season, Colorado has several tough games on the schedule, including two crucial ones in the middle of the season against Utah and Texas Tech, which are both at home. If Colorado can win at least one of those games, the Buffaloes put themselves in a great chance to become bowl eligible in 2026.

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