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Colorado Buffaloes Pursuing Highly Coveted Louisiana Recruit

Deion Sanders and his coaching staff are aiming to reestablish a footing down in the Bayou State by pursuing this explosive running back recruit.
Lorenzo Reyna|
Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders
Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders | Kris Miller/SI

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Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes lost one notable Louisiana talent during the offseason. Wide receiver Omarion Miller goes from Vivian, to Boulder to now Tempe with Arizona State via the transfer portal.

But coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes showed Friday that Colorado isn't wavering from hitting up the deeply talented football state for recruits. Colorado is now after a fast-riser out of the backfield representing Louisiana.

Colorado Offers Running Back Caiden Bellard

Colorado Deion Sanders Buffaloes BYU College Football Cougars Recruiting Caiden Bellard Louisiana Big 12
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado extended its four-year opportunity to Lafayette Christian Academy star Caiden Bellard, who represents the 2028 recruiting class.

Bellard announced his offer via his social media feeds and cited Sanders as one of the men offering. Running back coach Johnnie Walker also is pursuing the rising underclassman.

Bellard exploded as a sophomore on varsity this past season. He gashed defenses with piling 1,532 rushing yards and scoring 21 touchdowns. Bellard completed eight 100-yard outings during the 2025 prep season, including rushing for 225 yards against Westgate High during a Sept. 18 contest. He also ended the season delivering three straight 100-yard games.

Bellard showed some brief versatility too out of the backfield, catching three more touchdowns to give him 24 total. And he posted those numbers playing for a team that went 11-2 overall and won their district championship.

New Colorado Target Already Past 20 Offers

Micah Welch Colorado Arizona State Deion Sanders Adrian Wilson Sun Devils Buffaloes College Football Recruiting Louisiana
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bellard won't be a senior until the fall of 2027, but he is already one of Louisiana's most coveted recruits.

He's armed with 21 total scholarship offers before Mother's Day weekend. The 5-10 back has some Southeastern Conference suitors at his disposal too.

Arkansas rose as one of his opportunities. Florida offered Bellard as well on the recruiting trail. He holds an in-state opportunity from LSU with Lane Kiffin now at the helm. Tennessee is one more SEC heavyweight pursuing the 192-pound Bellard. National Championship Game runner-up Miami represents another massive early offer for Bellard.

Does this mean Colorado is officially out of the running? Not necessarily as Bellard owns plenty of time to make his college choice until Dec. 2027. Plus Colorado earns multiple chances outside of Coach Prime in winning him over.

Element That Could Coax Bellard to Join Colorado

Sacramento State Colorado Brennan Marion Buffaloes College Football Deion Sanders Caiden Bellard Recruiting Louisiana Big 12
Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Prime helped roll out a pass-happy approach during the Shedeur Sanders/Travis Hunter run. Then briefly went with an RPO (Run Pass Option) attack in cycling between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, the latter eventually winning the starting quarterback role. But this element could coax Bellard to seriously consider the Buffaloes: The all-new Go-Go offense.

Incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion brings a background in coaching running backs despite having a deeper area of expertise in wide receivers. But his system presents more downhill running and having more option concepts. Marion's system creates more one-on-one matches between the running back with either a linebacker or safety.

The scheme benefits the backfield too. UNLV produced the nation's seventh-best ground game at 243.5 yards per game with Marion as offensive coordinator. Sacramento State hit 262.6 yards via the ground game in Marion's lone season as head coach. The Hornets delivered only 142.6 in 2024 before his arrival.

Bellard brings the explosive burst through a hole that this offense needs. Colorado should love his one-cut and turn upfield ability too. Bellard then hits defenses with a second gear that forces defenders to jog the rest of the way, knowing he has them beat to the end zone.

Colorado has three remaining Louisiana natives on the 2026 roster in offensive lineman Jayven Richardson, defensive end Quency Wiggins and defensive back Mojo WIlliams. Perhaps Bellard adds to it for the 2028 class.

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Lorenzo Reyna
LORENZO REYNA

Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.

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