Report: Antonio Alfano no longer with CU Buffs

Chase Howell

The Antonia Alfano saga in Colorado appears to have come to an end. 

Brian Howell of the Daily Camera is reporting that Alfano is no longer enrolled at the university thus no longer on the football team.

The five-star recruit announced his transfer to the Colorado Buffaloes back in October. He enrolled at CU and joined the team in January. He was suspended indefinitely in February for a violation of team rules. 

And now he is no longer enrolled at the school. 

Alfano was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the country regardless of position on 247Sports coming out Colonia High School in New Jersey. He signed and enrolled at Alabama.

He was there for the entire spring semester as an early enrollee. He left Alabama in September citing his grandma's health as the reason to head home.

Some of the issues that made him leave Alabama apparently never left. 

On Thursday, Colorado Rivals reporter Justin Guerriero tweeted out that Alfano would be working with Matt McChesney. 

"Tomorrow, at 6am sharp, Antonio Alfano will begin working with Matt McChesney at SixZero Strength + Fitness," Guerriero tweeted out. That tweet has since been deleted and McChesney was not happy about the report. 

McChesney also had an incendiary tweet this morning (when Alfano was expect to show up according to Guerriero) that would infer someone was sleeping in. McChesney trains lots of athletes and it is unclear if he was referring to Alfano. 

 End of a very short era and CU's streak of bad luck with five-star recruits continues. 

