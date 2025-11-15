Freshmen-Fueled Colorado Men's Basketball Receives National Attention
Friday's win over the Providence Friars has fans and the national media alike particularly bullish on coach Tad Boyle's young Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball core.
After beating Montana State and Eastern Washington to begin the season, four Colorado true freshmen combined for 45 points against Providence, including 20 from forward Alon Michaeli. Guard Isaiah Johnson continued an impressive start to his college career with 15 points, and Josiah Sanders and Jalin Holland combined for 10.
ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla gave the undefeated Buffs some love on social media following an impressive home win.
"It’s early and while 6-11 sophomore forward, Sebastian Rancik, is averaging 15 points a game, the 3-0 @CUBuffsMBB real story is that 5 freshman are in rotation," Franschilla said. "6-9 Israeli, Alon Michaeli, dropped 20 in the 97-88 win over @PCFriarsmbb. Point guard Isaiah Johnson, is already averaging 19 points a game."
Tad Boyle Talks Alon Michaeli, Other Freshmen Contributors
Michaeli, who scored 11 points against Eastern Washington six days prior, enjoyed a true breakout game against the Friars with 20 points. The August addition to Boyle's freshman class made all five of his free throws and also contributed six rebounds and two assists.
“Alon can be a great player here," Boyle said, per CUBuffs.com. "We knew that when we recruited him. Obviously, he didn't play the first game and had a twisted ankle. In the second game, he had limited minutes and foul trouble. Tonight, he ended up with four fouls, but he finished, made his free throws."
Colorado's young bench may experience some growing pains as the season progresses, but Boyle is optimistic that his improved depth will continue to help win games.
"The thing that makes this team so potent and so dangerous as we progress through this
season is we're deep," Boyle said. "We got guys like Alon coming off the bench. You've got a guy like Isaiah Johnson coming off the bench. We've got depth, Jalen Holland gave us good minutes tonight... We've got guys on that bench that are capable players that may not get the minutes on certain nights, but we got a lot of different guys that can help this team win, both offensively and defensively."
Colorado's Improved Season Outlook
While the Buffs would've liked to beat Montana State and Eastern Washington by greater margins, Friday's win over the Big East's Friars should give fans hope that Colorado can compete with power conference teams. Boyle's Buffs won only three Big 12 games during the regular season last year, although they did show improvement in February and March.
Up next, the surging Buffs will host the 2-1 Alabama State Hornets on Monday. Tip-off at the CU Events Center in Boulder is set for 7 p.m. MT, with ESPN+ providing the broadcast.