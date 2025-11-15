Buffs Beat

Freshmen-Fueled Colorado Men's Basketball Receives National Attention

Freshmen Josiah Sanders, Isaiah Johnson and now Alon Michaeli have all impressed early this season for coach Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team, which improved to 3-0 after beating the Providence Friars on Friday night.

Jack Carlough

Mar 8, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during a timeout in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle during a timeout in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Friday's win over the Providence Friars has fans and the national media alike particularly bullish on coach Tad Boyle's young Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball core.

After beating Montana State and Eastern Washington to begin the season, four Colorado true freshmen combined for 45 points against Providence, including 20 from forward Alon Michaeli. Guard Isaiah Johnson continued an impressive start to his college career with 15 points, and Josiah Sanders and Jalin Holland combined for 10.

ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla gave the undefeated Buffs some love on social media following an impressive home win.

"It’s early and while 6-11 sophomore forward, Sebastian Rancik, is averaging 15 points a game, the 3-0 @CUBuffsMBB real story is that 5 freshman are in rotation," Franschilla said. "6-9 Israeli, Alon Michaeli, dropped 20 in the 97-88 win over @PCFriarsmbb. Point guard Isaiah Johnson, is already averaging 19 points a game."

Tad Boyle Talks Alon Michaeli, Other Freshmen Contributors

Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado head coach Tad Boyle speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images / Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Michaeli, who scored 11 points against Eastern Washington six days prior, enjoyed a true breakout game against the Friars with 20 points. The August addition to Boyle's freshman class made all five of his free throws and also contributed six rebounds and two assists.

“Alon can be a great player here," Boyle said, per CUBuffs.com. "We knew that when we recruited him. Obviously, he didn't play the first game and had a twisted ankle. In the second game, he had limited minutes and foul trouble. Tonight, he ended up with four fouls, but he finished, made his free throws."

Colorado's young bench may experience some growing pains as the season progresses, but Boyle is optimistic that his improved depth will continue to help win games.

"The thing that makes this team so potent and so dangerous as we progress through this
season is we're deep," Boyle said. "We got guys like Alon coming off the bench. You've got a guy like Isaiah Johnson coming off the bench. We've got depth, Jalen Holland gave us good minutes tonight... We've got guys on that bench that are capable players that may not get the minutes on certain nights, but we got a lot of different guys that can help this team win, both offensively and defensively."

Colorado's Improved Season Outlook

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Felix Kossaras (15) drives to the basket during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

While the Buffs would've liked to beat Montana State and Eastern Washington by greater margins, Friday's win over the Big East's Friars should give fans hope that Colorado can compete with power conference teams. Boyle's Buffs won only three Big 12 games during the regular season last year, although they did show improvement in February and March.

Up next, the surging Buffs will host the 2-1 Alabama State Hornets on Monday. Tip-off at the CU Events Center in Boulder is set for 7 p.m. MT, with ESPN+ providing the broadcast.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

