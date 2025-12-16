Why Tad Boyle Is Hopeful About Colorado Basketball's Future

Coach Tad Boyle has several reasons to be optimistic about the future of his Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball program, but the emergence of guards Isaiah Johnson and Barrington Hargress perhaps stands out the most.

Johnson is a true freshman from Los Angeles who currently leads the 9-1 Buffs with 14.7 points per game. Close behind Johnson, Hargress is averaging 12.5 points and team-high marks in assists (4.7) and steals (1.0).

Boyle recently shared his thoughts on the impact Johnson and Hargress have made in their first seasons at Colorado.

"When you have two guards like that, like I think we have with Barrington and Isaiah, it's really hard to key on one of them," Boyle said, per CU. "Because if you key on, 'Hey, we're going to take Isaiah's 3s away tonight,' Barrington will hurt you. 'Hey, we're going to take Barrington's offense away from him,' now Isaiah can hurt you."

While Johnson and Hargress have certainly impressed, the Buffs have also received strong minutes from guard Felix Kossaras and established forwards Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak.

"We've also got other guys, not just the two guards, but other guys that can make plays as well," Boyle added. "When we have five guys out there playing together offensively and defensively, this team can be as good as they want to be. The sky's the limit."

Examining Isaiah Johnson's Breakout Freshman Season

Offense alone, Johnson has arguably been the Buffs' most impressive player through 10 games. After erupting for 24 points against Montana State in his college debut, he has followed up with five other games of 15 or more and a six-assist performance against UTSA over the weekend.

“Six assists, one turnover is fantastic," Boyle said after CU's 88-64 win over UTSA. "I think he had two games in a row with three assists, no turnovers. He's become more efficient in that part of his game."

While Johnson still has much to prove on the defensive end with Big 12 play coming up soon, his strong start offensively should have Colorado fans excited. The Buffs received little offensive production from their guards last year, but that hasn't been the case early this season.

Barrington Hargress Fueling Colorado's Offensive Success

Much of Colorado's offensive success can be credited to Hargress, a UC Riverside transfer who has dished out ample assists and limited turnovers.

“I’m just reading the game, seeing what my guys are doing, what my reads are doing," Hargress said. "I feel I'm unselfish enough to realize when my guys are clicking more than I am I feel like that's better, and I feel like I can use that.

"And then there's times where it's a little bit slow, and I gotta use my offensive ability to create for myself. So it's really just the flow of the game and what the defense is presenting."

Colorado will next host Portland State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MT (ESPN+).