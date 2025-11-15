Buffs Beat

Former Colorado Football Star Emerges As Compelling Candidate for Athletic Director Job

Former Colorado Buffaloes football star and Olympian Jeremy Bloom is quickly becoming the most requested and talked-about name in Colorado's search for their next athletic director. His diverse business and sports leadership background positions him as an exciting and modern choice for the position in 2026.

Jeremy Bloom during his college football days at the University of Colorado. Bloom
Jeremy Bloom during his college football days at the University of Colorado. Bloom / Coloradoan library
Colorado Buffaloes fans have been making numerous debates about who should lead the University of Colorado’s athletic department in 2026. With long-time Athletic Director Rick George’s announcement to move to an advisory role, one name that is increasingly showing up online with fans and alumni is Jeremy Bloom—a former Colorado receiver and returner. As an alum with a unique athletic background and executive experience, Bloom could redefine what’s expected from a modern AD.

Bloom was once a rare two-sport athlete—a Freshman All-American for the Buffaloes, and a two-time Olympian and World Cup medalist in freestyle skiing. His time at Colorado ended prematurely, yet the memory of his electrifying punt return touchdowns remains fresh in the minds of Buffs nation.

Athlete and Entrepreneur

Philadelphia Eagles Jeremy Bloom COlorado Buffaloes athletic director Jeremy Bloom
Aug 13, 2007; Baltimore, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Bloom (11) returns a kick off in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore defeated Philadelphia 29-3. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

What makes Jeremy Bloom’s candidacy unique is the range of arenas he’s been successful in since leaving Boulder. After a short stint in the NFL, he co-founded Integrate, a marketing software company that raised more than $60 million and executed a notable acquisition.

His skills as a CEO, fundraiser, and innovator—mixed with non-profit success at Wish of a Lifetime—gives him a broad appeal for the CU Athletic Director position.

In December 2024, Bloom transitioned to taking the reins of the X Games as CEO, and steering the organization through its MSP Sports Capital acquisition. Bloom’s story is marked by adaptation and forward thinking, which are vital traits for a university navigating the NIL revolution.

Energizing Donors And Building Brands

Rick George Jeremy Bloom Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Folsom Field
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

CU is looking for NIL momentum. Fans are craving bold leadership, and Bloom offers business experience and a personal attachment to the university. His recent work with corporate partnerships makes him a modern fit for the Buffaloes.

Many alumni on X, including former Buffaloes teammate Matt McChesney, have been posting endorsements for Jeremy Bloom, with McChesney posting, “Gary Barnett or Jeremy Bloom as the next AD.”

This momentum on social media reflects a growing number of supporters, as alumni and fans alike have been naming Bloom above other possible hires, such as Philadelphia Eagles executive Matt Russell and CU Senior Associate AD Leon Jackson III.

However, unlike other candidates, Bloom has never held an athletic department role. The hope for many is that Rick George can provide mentorship if Bloom steps in, allowing him to bring his energy, which will resonate with student-athletes and donors.

Is Jeremy Bloom Interested?

Jeremy Bloom Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George
Fort Collins native Jeremy Bloom dashes toward the endzone as he finishes a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown against Colorado State Saturday August 31, 2002 in Denver. Bloom Spt Rda / Coloradoan library, Fort Collins Coloradoan via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With Colorado struggling to bring new talent to Boulder and competing with the high standards of the Big 12, the next AD must understand more than wins and losses. Bloom’s journey from NCAA controversy to the NFL to the business world is the type of risk-taking vision that college sports demand in 2025. 

He’s knowledgeable in media, tech, athlete engagement, and fundraising, which are important pillars of a modern athletic department, and Buffs fans seem to be intrigued by the possibility.

Bloom is viewed as someone capable of growing the donor base, attracting fresh talent, and bringing back what it means to be a Buff. Amid all the alumni tweets, the question of what it will take to lure Bloom from the X Games is compelling, but this fundamentally unconventional hire may actually be what Colorado is looking for.

