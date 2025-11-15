Former Colorado Football Star Emerges As Compelling Candidate for Athletic Director Job
Colorado Buffaloes fans have been making numerous debates about who should lead the University of Colorado’s athletic department in 2026. With long-time Athletic Director Rick George’s announcement to move to an advisory role, one name that is increasingly showing up online with fans and alumni is Jeremy Bloom—a former Colorado receiver and returner. As an alum with a unique athletic background and executive experience, Bloom could redefine what’s expected from a modern AD.
Bloom was once a rare two-sport athlete—a Freshman All-American for the Buffaloes, and a two-time Olympian and World Cup medalist in freestyle skiing. His time at Colorado ended prematurely, yet the memory of his electrifying punt return touchdowns remains fresh in the minds of Buffs nation.
Athlete and Entrepreneur
What makes Jeremy Bloom’s candidacy unique is the range of arenas he’s been successful in since leaving Boulder. After a short stint in the NFL, he co-founded Integrate, a marketing software company that raised more than $60 million and executed a notable acquisition.
His skills as a CEO, fundraiser, and innovator—mixed with non-profit success at Wish of a Lifetime—gives him a broad appeal for the CU Athletic Director position.
In December 2024, Bloom transitioned to taking the reins of the X Games as CEO, and steering the organization through its MSP Sports Capital acquisition. Bloom’s story is marked by adaptation and forward thinking, which are vital traits for a university navigating the NIL revolution.
Energizing Donors And Building Brands
CU is looking for NIL momentum. Fans are craving bold leadership, and Bloom offers business experience and a personal attachment to the university. His recent work with corporate partnerships makes him a modern fit for the Buffaloes.
Many alumni on X, including former Buffaloes teammate Matt McChesney, have been posting endorsements for Jeremy Bloom, with McChesney posting, “Gary Barnett or Jeremy Bloom as the next AD.”
This momentum on social media reflects a growing number of supporters, as alumni and fans alike have been naming Bloom above other possible hires, such as Philadelphia Eagles executive Matt Russell and CU Senior Associate AD Leon Jackson III.
However, unlike other candidates, Bloom has never held an athletic department role. The hope for many is that Rick George can provide mentorship if Bloom steps in, allowing him to bring his energy, which will resonate with student-athletes and donors.
MORE: Deion Sanders Confronts Colorado Team With Mix Of Honesty and Urgency
MORE: The Rough Truth About Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s NFL Starts
MORE: Colorado Teammates Share Honest Thoughts On Freshman Julian Lewis' First Start
Is Jeremy Bloom Interested?
With Colorado struggling to bring new talent to Boulder and competing with the high standards of the Big 12, the next AD must understand more than wins and losses. Bloom’s journey from NCAA controversy to the NFL to the business world is the type of risk-taking vision that college sports demand in 2025.
He’s knowledgeable in media, tech, athlete engagement, and fundraising, which are important pillars of a modern athletic department, and Buffs fans seem to be intrigued by the possibility.
Bloom is viewed as someone capable of growing the donor base, attracting fresh talent, and bringing back what it means to be a Buff. Amid all the alumni tweets, the question of what it will take to lure Bloom from the X Games is compelling, but this fundamentally unconventional hire may actually be what Colorado is looking for.