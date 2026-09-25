Aqib Talib Names One Colorado Buffaloes Player Who Must Lead Response

Colorado left Northwestern with a 34-point loss and a leadership problem to solve before its Baylor game. Former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib believes the response has to start with Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis.

Talib, a Super Bowl 50 champion and former All-Pro cornerback, made the point during No Lie Zone with DNVR’s Ryan Koenigsberg. In a clip shared by DNVR Buffs X account, he reflected on how Colorado handled a similar situation in 2025.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze (10) gestures after getting a first down against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Buffs last year, like they got smacked by Utah coming out of the bye week, and then they just kind of laid down for the rest of the season,” Talib said. “What’s the difference between those two types of teams? The leaders, it’s the leaders, man.”

The wording is Talib’s, but the slide he referenced is genuine. Colorado returned from its 2025 bye and lost 53-7 at Utah. The Buffaloes never won again, dropping their final five games and finishing 3-9.

Aquib Talib puts the ‘mantle’ on Julian Lewis

Aqib Talib says leadership is what will make the difference in which direction Colorado goes the remainder of the season:



“I promise you one of them gotta be Juju…



He gotta exude confidence this week, he gotta be the one like nah we straight watch this.” pic.twitter.com/a99hzmhpFn — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) September 24, 2026

Talib was threading his words carefully, not to make assumptions about who controls Colorado’s locker room because he has never been inside it. Still, he singled out Lewis because the quarterback position comes with a different kind of responsibility.

“I don’t necessarily know who the leaders, the player leaders, who they are in Colorado,” Talib said. “I ain’t on the team. I’m not in the locker room, but I promise you one of them gotta be JuJu.”

Lewis himself has previously accepted some of that responsibility publicly. After the loss at Evanston, he finished 19 of 29 for 168 yards, one touchdown, and his first two interceptions of his college career. During Colorado’s postgame availability, he put the result on himself before he discussed anyone else.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It all starts with the quarterback, right?” Lewis said. “It starts with me. I have to do better, just getting the ball to the open guys, just keeping everybody motivated to continue to drive.”

That response lines up perfectly with what Talib was alluding to. He is not asking Lewis to deliver a speech. He wants teammates to see confidence from him during the week, especially after Colorado turned the ball over four times.

“He gotta exude confidence this week, man,” Talib said. “He gotta be the one like, nah, we straight. Watch this.”

Talib wants the response to show up before Saturday

Lewis has shown both sides of the job in the last three games. He threw four touchdown passes against Weber State, then came back a week later with two interceptions at Northwestern. Colorado still enters Baylor at 2-1, but its first Big 12 game arrives with a different mood than the one surrounding the team after Week 2.

Colorado opens Big 12 play at Baylor with Julian Lewis back under center. | Destination Waco / Visit Waco, TX

For Talib, the meat of the matter is what Lewis looks like before kickoff in Waco.

“Like, you know, making throws in practice. His bounce gotta be there,” Talib said. “It’s a quarterback-driven league. They say that for a reason.”

What Talib is really trying to communicate here isn’t that Lewis must fix every problem all by himself, but rather what the offense sees when it looks at its quarterback after a bad result.

“He gotta be one of the guys who makes us feel good about the next week,” Talib said.

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