Aqib Talib Names One Colorado Buffaloes Player Who Must Lead Response
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Colorado left Northwestern with a 34-point loss and a leadership problem to solve before its Baylor game. Former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib believes the response has to start with Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis.
Talib, a Super Bowl 50 champion and former All-Pro cornerback, made the point during No Lie Zone with DNVR’s Ryan Koenigsberg. In a clip shared by DNVR Buffs X account, he reflected on how Colorado handled a similar situation in 2025.
“Buffs last year, like they got smacked by Utah coming out of the bye week, and then they just kind of laid down for the rest of the season,” Talib said. “What’s the difference between those two types of teams? The leaders, it’s the leaders, man.”
The wording is Talib’s, but the slide he referenced is genuine. Colorado returned from its 2025 bye and lost 53-7 at Utah. The Buffaloes never won again, dropping their final five games and finishing 3-9.
Aquib Talib puts the ‘mantle’ on Julian Lewis
Talib was threading his words carefully, not to make assumptions about who controls Colorado’s locker room because he has never been inside it. Still, he singled out Lewis because the quarterback position comes with a different kind of responsibility.
“I don’t necessarily know who the leaders, the player leaders, who they are in Colorado,” Talib said. “I ain’t on the team. I’m not in the locker room, but I promise you one of them gotta be JuJu.”
Lewis himself has previously accepted some of that responsibility publicly. After the loss at Evanston, he finished 19 of 29 for 168 yards, one touchdown, and his first two interceptions of his college career. During Colorado’s postgame availability, he put the result on himself before he discussed anyone else.
“It all starts with the quarterback, right?” Lewis said. “It starts with me. I have to do better, just getting the ball to the open guys, just keeping everybody motivated to continue to drive.”
That response lines up perfectly with what Talib was alluding to. He is not asking Lewis to deliver a speech. He wants teammates to see confidence from him during the week, especially after Colorado turned the ball over four times.
“He gotta exude confidence this week, man,” Talib said. “He gotta be the one like, nah, we straight. Watch this.”
Talib wants the response to show up before Saturday
Lewis has shown both sides of the job in the last three games. He threw four touchdown passes against Weber State, then came back a week later with two interceptions at Northwestern. Colorado still enters Baylor at 2-1, but its first Big 12 game arrives with a different mood than the one surrounding the team after Week 2.
For Talib, the meat of the matter is what Lewis looks like before kickoff in Waco.
“Like, you know, making throws in practice. His bounce gotta be there,” Talib said. “It’s a quarterback-driven league. They say that for a reason.”
What Talib is really trying to communicate here isn’t that Lewis must fix every problem all by himself, but rather what the offense sees when it looks at its quarterback after a bad result.
“He gotta be one of the guys who makes us feel good about the next week,” Talib said.
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Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites