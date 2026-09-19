Colorado Fans Will Love What Joel Klatt Said About Quarterback Julian Lewis

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis has quickly become one of the biggest storylines surrounding the team as they move forward from their 2-0 start to the season. His record-setting performance against Weber State only added to that excitement, but recent analysis from former Colorado quarterback and Fox Sports' Joel Klatt suggests that there is still more to come from Lewis as he continues to get used to Brennan Marion’s offense.

"As JuJu gets more snaps under his belt, because he's still an inexperienced guy, you know, he's going to get better and better. I think that they've got a chance against both of these teams on the road (Northwestern and Baylor)," Klatt said on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They’re committed to the football. I know they threw the ball all over the place against Weber State but their commitment to running the football, doing it out of bigger personnel groups I think is outstanding," Klatt said.

Joel Klatt on JuJu Lewis and the Colorado Buffaloes 🦬 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/I4CYlPdt1V — Ossacin’s Ducktail (@OssacinDucktail) September 18, 2026

Joel Klatt Optimistic About Julian Lewis

In the video of Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan that was posted to X by Ossacin’s Ducktail, Klatt discussed his optimism for Colorado. Klatt expressed cautious optimism about what he has seen from the program specifically from Marion’s offensive system that is continuing to develop.

Colorado quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis put on a historic performance against Weber State. The quarterback completed 17 of 23 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns before leaving the game with Colorado holding a commanding lead. He also added a rushing touchdown to the day.

His four touchdown passes within the first half made him the first Colorado quarterback to achieve that feat. Lewis also helped Colorado set a school record with his 212 passing yards in the first quarter, making him surpass the previous mark of 211 yards which happened to be set by Klatt himself in 2005.

The performance came one week after Lewis led Colorado on a late game-winning drive against Georgia Tech. In that 14-13 victory, Lewis displayed his ability to make plays with his legs but had a more difficult time consistently throwing the ball before his clutch performance when the team needed him most.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of viewing one dominant performance against Weber State as the final product, Klatt seems to be looking at the bigger picture and the continued development of the young leader.

Lewis is also learning an offensive system that is not only different from what he has played in differently, but incredibly quick and fast-paced. Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” offense uses unbalanced formations and puts a significant amount of responsibility on the quarterback to make quick run-pass decisions.

Julian Lewis Still Has Room to Develop

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is lifted by offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) after Lewis' touchdown run during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lewis has already produced impressive numbers, Klatt’s comments also point toward the fact that the quarterback is still relatively inexperienced.

That could be especially important as Colorado moves beyond the early portion of its own schedule. Weber State provided Lewis with an opportunity to build confidence following the much tighter game against Georgia Tech.

After some mixed and negative feedback and feelings over the close Georgia Tech game, Lewis bounced back against Weber State as he threw four touchdowns and avoided an interception. Lewis has now gone through two very different experiences to start off his season. He helped his team win a -one score road game in their season opener and then followed up with a historical performance the next week.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis’ next challenge will be seeing how his development translates against stronger competition.

The Buffaloes are set to face Northwestern as their final game before they begin Big 12 play. The team will then travel to Baylor for their conference opener. Those two games are expected to stand as tough matchups for Lewis as he continues to settle into his offense.

For now, Klatt’s comments provide another perspective, one that many fans most likely share. He’s looking at JuJu as a quarterback who has already generated a ton of attention. Lewis has shown that he can produce big numbers under pressure while still young and learning.

The combination of Lewis’ early production and his remaining room for development could make his progress one of the most interesting and important storylines to follow as Colorado moves deeper into the 2026 season.

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