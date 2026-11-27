The Colorado Buffaloes saw more highs and lows in the Acrisure Series this week, defeating the Stanford Cardinal 70-65 in the first round on Tuesday before falling in a 79-73 shootout to the undefeated Grand Canyon Lopes on Wednesday.

The Buffaloes learned a lot about themselves during the tournament, especially in their bounceback win over Stanford. These three takeaways are the biggest pieces of the Buffs’ identity that emerged across the pair of games.

Barrington Hargress may need to be a shoot-first player

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) shoots a layup against Providence Friars guard Malik Mack (24) during the second half of the game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since his arrival in Boulder, it’s been known that guard Barrington Hargress is a pass-first player. Despite being the Buffaloes’ leading scorer this year, Hargress isn’t typically thinking of himself when bringing the ball up at the point. He’s searching for teammates for as long as possible, usually only taking a shot if the Buffaloes get deep in the shot clock, or if everyone else has gone cold.

Both have happened time and again this season, especially during Colorado’s patented cold starts. That was the case again in both games of the Acrisure series, as Hargress was Colorado’s leading scorer in each game. He dropped 19 points against Stanford before putting up 25 against Grand Canyon in a failed comeback effort.

If Colorado wants to work out of its slow starts, it may need to get Hargress involved as the primary scoring option early in games, even if that means moving him off the point.

The Colorado Buffaloes will live and die by the 3-pointer

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) during the second half of the game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes took a total of 28 3-pointers in their two games of the Acrisure series, and although that was a decreased rate from recent games, they continued shooting from beyond the arc despite relatively low percentages.

This issue was primarily at the individual level for Colorado’s players, and in game one, Hargress was the guilty party. He chucked up five 3-pointers, and although many came late in the shot clock, he continued taking that shot despite missing every single one.

Colorado was able to hit clutch threes and complete the comeback against Stanford, but it wasn’t as fortunate against Grand Canyon.

Colorado shot just 33 percent from 3-point range against Grand Canyon, with guard Josiah Sanders going 1-for-5, forward Noah Feddersen going 1-for-4 and guard Jalin Holland going 0-for-2. The Buffaloes’ reliance on shots from beyond the arc is something they’ll be continuing to work their way out of after they return to Boulder, but there was a slight improvement in it in this tournament.

Justin Neely is this team’s x-factor

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Justin Neely (12) drives the ball to the basket against Providence Friars forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) during the second half of the game at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But something that’ll help the Buffaloes wean off of their 3-point habits is improved work on the offensive glass. Forward Justin Neely proved to be a willing offensive rebounder in this series, racking up a team-high of four in each game. Neely’s rebounding has been the focus of his game since he arrived in Boulder, and although it didn’t show up on the offensive side initially, he’s made it a part of his identity as of late.

Neely’s ability to rebound on the offensive glass, in addition to his prowess at shooting the ball, which saw him record 16 points against Stanford and 14 against Grand Canyon, has made him a hidden weapon for Colorado, which has the ability to take over games when overlooked.

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