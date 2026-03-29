Colorado Athletic Director Reacts to Retaining Buffaloes Star Barrington Hargress

The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball program announced that star guard Barrington Hargress is returning to Boulder, Colorado, for his senior season with the Buffaloes, and athletic director Fernando Lovo shared some of his thoughts on social media about the news.

What Fernando Lovo Said About Barrington Hargress

"So excited to have Barrington back next season! The most efficient guard in the Big 12 - 53.1% from the field and a 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio that led the entire conference. Can't wait to see what he does next," posted Lovo.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

So excited to have Barrington back next season! The most efficient guard in the @Big12Conference — 53.1% from the field and a 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio that led the entire conference.



Can’t wait to see what he does next‼️🏀#GoBuffs 🦬 https://t.co/KoR8g5z1xm — Fernando Lovo (@flovom) March 29, 2026

Hargress started his college career at UC Riverside before transferring to Colorado, and now it appears as though the talented guard will finish his college career with the Buffaloes. During the 2025-26 season, Hargress averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from three-point range. He also averaged 4.5 assists per game last season, and his direction of the Colorado offense should be entertaining to watch for another year.

Impact of Barrington Hargress' Return to Colorado Buffaloes

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle talks to his players in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The announcement of Hargress returning comes on the heels of Colorado star Isaiah Johnson entering the transfer portal after his freshman season with the Buffs. Johnson broke Colorado's single-season scoring record for a true freshman, and other programs from around the country have seemingly taken notice.

The Buffaloes being able to retain Hargress speaks to the program's ability to compete with other schools from a name, image, and likeness (NIL) standpoint, but Colorado hasn't been a consistent presence at the top of college basketball for a few seasons.

Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle led the team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after the 2023-24 season, but Colorado has missed March Madness for the past two seasons. Before then, Colorado's last appearance came in the 2020-21 season.

In order to compete at the top of the Big 12, arguably one of the top conferences in college basketball, retaining veteran players like Hargress is key. Johnson has already revealed his intentions to enter the portal, but will any other Buffs follow him? The biggest piece who has yet to announce his future plans is Colorado forward Bangot Dak, who averaged 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) blocks out in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The transfer portal opens after the national championship game on April 7, and players can enter the portal until April 21.