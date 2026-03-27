Colorado Buffaloes Basketball Lands Another Australian Recruit

Another wonder from Down Under is joining the Colorado Buffaloes.

Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs landed a commitment from Australian guard Alex Dickeson on Wednesday, the roster's second addition in two days. The first was a teammate and countryman of Dickeson's, forward Goc Malual, who pledged on Tuesday.

Colorado Signs Alex Dickeson

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Dickeson, an 18-year-old guard who stands 6-4, averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Australia's U19 FIBA World Cup team in 2025. He played alongside Malual while serving as depth for current projected first-round NBA draft pick Dash Daniels and UConn freshman Jacob Furphy.

While his numbers on the international front are pedestrian, Dickeson has had a monstrous prep career. He led Lake Ginninderra College to the Basketball Australia School Championship tournament last December, where he averaged 22.8 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Lake Ginninderra has two notable NBA alumni in guards Patty Mills and Dante Exum.

In the NBL's Centre of Excellence last year, Dickeson averaged 10.9 points, four rebounds and five assists across 21 games.

Dickeson offers a well-rounded set of skills as a taller guard, well-built for the college game. He's one of the best backcourt rebounders across Australia's talented high school scene, plays with high intensity and can create from all three levels.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Nate Tomlinson against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Malual, Dickeson credited Colorado assistant coach and NBL veteran Nate Tomlinson for his recruitment. After traveling to Australia to play four exhibition games last summer, the Buffs are building a pipeline of prospects from the country.

Malual and Dickeson join Phoenix-born forward Rider Portela in Colorado's incoming freshman class for 2026-27. Portela is a four-star wing ranked No. 9 by 247Sports among recruits from Arizona.

What Commitment Means For Colorado's Portal Season

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's roster makeup remains uncertain with at least one more game left this season. The addition of Dickeson put the Buffaloes over the 15-player roster limit entering next year, meaning coach Boyle is anticipating at least one transfer from the current squad.

Much has been speculated over who will stay or go, but there's no question that Boyle's priorities are to keep his young core together. Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson stands at the forefront of those discussions, as his status as the future of the Buffs remains uncertain.

Johnson had a spectacular opening act, setting Colorado's freshman scoring record while averaging 16.9 points per game. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention and stands as Boyle's next ball-handling prodigy, following in the footsteps of Alec Burks, Spencer Dinwiddie, McKinley Wright and KJ Simpson.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) shoots the ball past Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Christian Coleman (4) in the second half at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Though with how college sports operate compared to when his predecessors suited up, Johnson's talent could better translate to success elsewhere. Colorado finished 11th in the Big 12 last season and fell in the first round of a conference tournament for just the second time in Boyle's 16 years in Boulder.

In addition to Johnson, guards Barrington Hargress, Josiah Sanders and Ian Inman could also be on the move, along with forwards Sebastian Rancik, Alon Michaeli and Bangot Dak. While the Buffs started their season on a historic win streak, genuine competition in a loaded Big 12 still appears far off.

The Buffaloes conclude their year at the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas, Nevada. A first-round matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners is set for Wednesday, April 1.