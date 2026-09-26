Six Biggest Winners and Losers From Colorado's Loss to Baylor

The Colorado Buffaloes opened Big 12 play with a frustrating 20-13 loss to the Baylor Bears, falling to 2-2 on the season. While the result was not what Colorado wanted, the game was far from a complete disaster for the Buffaloes.

Several Colorado players turned in performances that deserve recognition despite this loss. The Buffaloes were able to keep Baylor within reach throughout the afternoon, but they ultimately could not make enough plays offensively to complete the comeback.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leads his team on to the field before the game Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

Boo Carter

Colorado cornerback Boo Carter was one of the biggest winners on the Colorado side of the ball.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) tips a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The cornerback continued to show why Colorado brought him in as an important addition to its secondary. Carter was active throughout the game and provided the type of physical presence the Buffaloes needed against Baylor’s offense.

Colorado’s defense did enough at different points to keep the game competitive, and Carter’s ability to make plays in the secondary was an important part of that effort. After Colorado gave up 41 points to Northwestern last week, seeing the defense respond with a much more competitive performance was a positive development.

Carter’s continued emergence could become especially important as Colorado moves deeper into Big 12 play.

Joseph Williams

Wide Receiver Joseph Williams deserves to be considered a winner from this game due to the impact that he had.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams entered the Baylor game as Colorado’s leading receiver with 234 yards through the first three games. Williams’ touchdown tied the game at 13-13 in the fourth quarter as he connected with Colorado’s backup quarterback, Isaac Wilson.

Even when Colorado’s offense struggled to consistently generate points against Baylor, Williams remained one of the players opposing defenses have to account for. His production gives Colorado an established playmaker on the outside and was able to provide both Colorado quarterbacks Julian Lewis and Isaac Wilson with a reliable target.

For Colorado to turn its season around, getting Williams more opportunities will likely be an important part of the equation.

Quanell Farrakhan Jr.

Colorado wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. had an absolute breakout performance against Baylor.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) makes a catch against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Farrakhan ended up stepping into a much larger role today and caught seven passes for 117 receiving yards, averaging 16.7 yards per catch. Farrakhan made his mark right in the first quarter during a trick play as he caught a 49-yard pass from Joseph Williams.

The trick play was called by Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion showing the creativity he’s able to explore with this set of receivers he has.

Despite a loss, Farrakhan finally had the breakout performance fans have been eagerly awaiting building a momentum for himself to take into the Buffaloes’ next game.

Losers

Colorado’s Offense

Despite the standout performances of pieces of Colorado’s offense, the Buffaloes offense overall, did not perform the way they should.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith (23) fumbles the ball and is recovered by Baylor Bears linebacker Kyland Reed (10) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After scoring 52 points against Weber State, the Buffaloes have struggled against their last two FBS opponents. Colorado scored only seven points against Northwestern and 13 against Baylor.

The Buffaloes need to find a way to create more explosive plays, sustain drives and finish possessions in the end zone. Having playmakers such as Williams and Farrakhan gives Colorado pieces to work with, but the offense has to find a way to get them involved more consistently.

Julian Lewis

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Kamren Washington (96) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis entered the season as one of the most important pieces of Colorado’s future, but his struggles continued against Baylor. Colorado ultimately benched Lewis and turned to quarterback Isaac Wilson, who entered the game in the second half.

That creates a huge question mark at the quarterback position heading into next week’s game. Lewis has shown glimpses of his potential, including his outstanding performance against Weber State, when he threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns.

However, the recent struggles have created uncertainty at the quarterback position at a particularly important point in the season.

Colorado’s Offensive Line

The Buffaloes struggled to consistently establish the run and protect the quarterback, making it difficult for the offense to find any rhythm against Baylor. Colorado’s offense managed only 13 points, and the lack of consistency up front was a major factor in the Buffaloes’ inability to sustain drives. It also contributed to Lewis’ struggles.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (5) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line has faced plenty of pressure throughout the season and facing Baylor made it clear that they need to improve in order to be a threatening opponent within the Big 12.

With guys like Williams and Farrakhan available in the passing game, Colorado has weapons who are fully capable of creating opportunities but they can only do so much if their quarterback isn’t being protected.

Moving forward the Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will need to find a way to improve up front quickly especially with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position now.

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