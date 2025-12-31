Biggest Priorities for Colorado Buffaloes’ New Athletic Director

Before he even steps into his new office in Boulder, Fernando Lovo joins the Colorado Buffaloes as one of the most anticipated hires in years, second only to the arrival of Deion Sanders.

Lovo will replace Colorado's longtime athletic director, Rick George, and brings a reputation as a rising star in college athletics, known for revenue generation, operational efficiency, and strategic rebuilding. With Colorado facing a budget deficit, roster instability, and facility needs, his timing could not be more critical.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Based on CU’s current challenges and Lovo’s documented track record, here are the three biggest priorities waiting for him on Day 1.

Stabilizing Colorado's $27 Million Budget Deficit

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos athletic director Fernando Lovo against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most urgent challenge facing Lovo is financial. Colorado is projecting a $27 million deficit for the fiscal year ending June 2026. A hole driven in part by rising coaching salaries, increased operational costs, and new financial obligations tied to the House v. NCAA settlement.

The House settlement includes up to $20.5 million annually for direct payments to student-athletes, a structural shift unlike anything college sports has seen before. Lovo has spoken publicly in the past about the importance of creating sustainable models, and now he must help CU navigate those obligations while maintaining competitive balance and preserving support for non-revenue sports.

While the budget shortfall presents a steep challenge, Lovo has experience steering departments through financial strain. At New Mexico, he helped lead the athletic department to a record revenue year and oversaw an operating budget increase of more than 17 percent—a success CU cited directly when announcing his hire.

Colorado brought him in because of what it called an “innovative approach to revenue generation,” expertise that the department will now lean on. New partnerships, improved game-day monetization, the creative use of Folsom Field, and CU’s national brand will all be tools at his disposal.

Maximizing the “Coach Prime” Window

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Rick George made the splash hire of "Coach Prime," Lovo will be tasked with the long-term management of the program's most valuable asset. Following a 3–9 season in 2025, the "honeymoon phase" in Boulder has ended and transitioned into a results-driven period, but Lovo has already made it clear he's behind Sanders.

“Coach Prime’s got my full, unequivocal support,” Lovo told ESPN shortly after his hiring.

That support will be put to the test immediately, as Colorado approaches a transfer portal cycle with more than 50 open scholarship spots—a jarring number that reflects both roster turnover and the modern reality of college football.

Lovo’s role will be to strengthen the administrative, NIL, and fundraising structures that support roster building. The goal is not only to help Sanders recruit elite talent but also to create stability that helps retain it, reducing the year-to-year churn that has challenged the program in recent cycles.

NIL modernization is expected to be a central piece. Streamlined donor engagement, centralized student-athlete support, and improved fundraising organization could lessen the off-field strain for "Coach Prime" and provide more predictable pathways for retention. In today's era, where retention is just as important as acquisition, infrastructure becomes a competitive advantage.

Driving Facility Modernization and Capital Projects

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Folsom Field during the first half between the Arizona State Sun Devils against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Facility modernization was another main reason for Lovo’s hire. CU’s two main sports venues are both due for a fresh facelift. Folsom Field and the CU Events Center need upgrades to keep pace with the top-tier programs in the Big 12, where facility investment is an arms race. Lovo’s background positions him well to guide future modernization across the department and align those projects with the broader goals of competitiveness and player recruitment.

At the University of Texas, he helped oversee nearly half a billion dollars in capital projects. At New Mexico, he wasted no time making infrastructure a priority, initiating renovations to baseball and softball facilities and breaking ground on a $2.8 million upgrade just weeks before accepting the Colorado job.

His history shows a familiarity with both large-scale athletic construction and the blend of public funding and private fundraising needed to get those projects underway.

A New Era in Boulder

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Fernando Lovo steps into a uniquely layered challenge: steadying a budget, navigating the NIL landscape, modernizing facilities, and supporting one of the most high-profile coaches in college football history. It’s a heavy lift. But it’s also an excellent opportunity.

As 2026 begins, the Buffaloes enter a crossroads moment—one that calls for bold leadership and clear direction. Lovo now has the chance to deliver both, and in doing so, help shape the next defining chapter of Colorado athletics.