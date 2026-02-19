Brennan Marion’s Already Fueling Belief in Colorado Buffaloes

After a 3-9 campaign that fell drastically short of expectations, the Colorado Buffaloes entered the offseason searching for more than schematic tweaks. They also needed a drastic shift in mindset.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In Colorado's new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, the Buffs could be getting a two-for-one deal that checks both boxes. While Marion brings an innovative approach to the field with his Go-Go offense, he also delivers a culture-driving voice off of it, giving Colorado what feels like a two-for-one score.

In the latest “Reach the People” video posted to YouTube by Darius Sanders, which was later clipped and circulated on social media, Marion delivered a message to the team that captured exactly why Colorado fans are optimistic about 2026.

A Message About Perspective and Purpose

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) following his third quarter touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Standing before the team, Marion wasn't talking about playbooks or formations. Instead, he spoke about belief.

“You have it in your heart, your mind, and your spirit that this has to be different, this has to change and I’m going to be the one that’s going to change it,” Marion told the room. “All of us have the ability to change the way that we see, we can change that. Sometimes we forget that we’re special, that we’ve got that dream in our heart. That’s why we’re in this room. Everybody in this room is different. Whether you know it or not. Whether you believe it or not, you’re different, that’s why you’re in this room. You’re not no average, regular person.”

It wasn't a fiery rant for the sake of theatrics. It was a clear and uplifting message to the team that things can be different in 2026.

Marion’s emphasis on perspective signals an understanding that before a program changes its record, they must first change their self-image. For a roster coming off a difficult season, it's a reminder that hits home.

While early spring workouts are designed to build a foundation of strength and conditioning, Marion is clearly focused on building something less measurable but just as critical: confidence.

From 3-9 to Something More

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Shaun Myers (40) celebrates a tackle for a loss during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Turning a 3-9 team into a winner in one year doesn't happen by accident. It requires buy-in from everyone in the program and a locker room willing to embrace a new standard.

Rather than allowing last year’s record to define the room, Marion challenged players to redefine themselves. He spoke candidly about his own journey, growing up in Section 8 housing, enduring domestic violence, and finding a way to rise above it. His words framed 2026 as an opportunity and as a choice to view things differently.

That kind of mental reset is often the foundation of rapid turnarounds in college football. Talent is important, and good schemes are crucial, but belief can be the catalyst that unlocks both.

As Colorado transitions from spring conditioning to on-field practices, the timing of Marion’s speech feels intentional. The physical grind is about to intensify, creating a stretch where doubt can creep in, but Marion is already focused on preparing minds to meet the challenge.

Why Fans Are Buying In

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans cheer in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Excitement around Marion isn't just about X’s and O’s. It's about energy and connection.

Players respond to coaches who speak to them, not at them. Marion’s tone in the video was direct but still encouraging and uplifting. He reminded them that they're in the room for a reason and that they're different, not average.

For a program working to climb back into Big 12 contention, it's a tone that resonates with fans. Marion’s words reflect a coach intent on reshaping culture as much as the play calling.

If Colorado is going to flip the script from 3-9 to a winning record in 2026, it will start with mindset. And with the addition of Brennan Marion, that mindset is already shifting in Boulder.