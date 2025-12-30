New Colorado Athletic Director's Opinion On Deion Sanders Is Loud And Clear

He could have gone anywhere, but a key reason coach Deion Sanders chose the Colorado Buffaloes was their athletic director. "Coach Prime" and Rick George had a friendship dating back to 2022.

So when George announced he'd step down last November, Sanders helped avidly to search for his replacement. That man, Fernando Lovo, told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg he plans on kindling the same connection.

Fernando Lovo Specifies Support For Deion Sanders

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"All the coaches I've worked with, it's always been about trust and alignment and making sure that the coaches know that you're in the foxhole with them, and you're going to do everything in your power to support them," Lovo said. "Coach Prime's got my full, unequivocal support."

Lovo was hired after spending the last year as athletic director of the New Mexico Lobos. He had an extremely successful stint, particularly on the gridiron, where first-year coach Jason Eck led UNM to a 9-4 record and its first bowl game berth since 2016.

Eck's hiring happened just weeks into Lovo's tenure, his first in an athletic director capacity. He had stints with the universities of Texas, Houston, Ohio State, Florida and the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars before guiding the Lobos to record success in revenue and performance.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos athletic director Fernando Lovo against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's a football-oriented mind, as his first notable job was as an equipment manager at Florida, where coach Urban Meyer was busy leading the Gators to two national championships. Lovo followed the high-profile coach to Ohio State and Jacksonville.

Lovo boasts a strong history of overseeing success in football, so naturally, Sanders made for a perfect match. Colorado chancellor Justin Schwartz told ESPN that Coach Prime, alongside George, met with the then-prospective athletic director in the days leading up to his hiring. Lovo described their meeting as "incredible."

Schwartz noted their passion for the sport can deliver better days for the program.

"Deion Sanders isn't one who's ever happy going 6-5, and Fernando's got a deep competitive spirit," he said. "So I think they're going to be great together."

Fernando Lovo To Spark Colorado's Revival?

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Under new leadership, Colorado's donors could feel more inclined to help various programs. George's model was old-school and had to play catch-up to the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era, but at just 37, Lovo's approach is backed by programs that were already well-positioned before it.

His energy could be infectious.

"Fernando is a dynamic leader who is perfect for these dynamic times and embodies CU's high standards and values," Schwartz said in a statement to ESPN. "He has a proven track record of leading student-athletes to success both in competition and in the classroom, and I'm confident that he is the perfect steward to lead CU Athletics into this new era of college athletics."

Lovo overlooked a similar turnaround to what the Buffaloes had in 2024, and despite a different situation, Sanders isn't on a set timeline. Especially in the middleweight Big 12 conference, things can change in an instant, and the Coach Prime rollercoaster can continue.

But finding consistent success will be the biggest challenge for Lovo, as Colorado hasn't exactly raked it in, and its transfer portal frenzy shows it. Blue bloods may always pick on the Buffaloes' outstanding talent, so Lovo must find a difference-making quality.

Last season's appeal was a coaching staff laden with NFL experience, but that didn't translate to superior development or success. "Coach Prime" and his brand can only get a team so far. Lovo has his work cut out for him, but the framework is there to take the next steps as a program.