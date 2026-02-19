Colorado Buffaloes Assistant Coach Earns Invite to 2026 NFL Women’s Forum

Despite 10 NFL draft declarations, the Colorado Buffaloes did not have a single player invited to the 2026 NFL Combine. However, the Buffs will still be represented in Indianapolis next week.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Absolutely honored to be invited to the 2026 NFL Women’s Forum presented by AWS at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.



Grateful for every opportunity and proud to be apart of this special event.



Keep. Going.@nfl#NFLWomensforum #ForwardProgress #nfl #strengthcoach #womeninsport pic.twitter.com/q7qmlAnbKD — Coach Motivate | Strength Coach (@_mo_tivate) February 19, 2026

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Morgen Cote, or better known as Coach "Mo" around Boulder, has been selected to participate in the NFL Women’s Forum, held Feb. 23-March 2 during combine week in Indianapolis.

The invitation marks a significant professional milestone for Cote and offers another encouraging sign of the direction the Colorado program is heading in.

A National Platform at the NFL Combine

Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; USA women's flag football national team quarterback Vanita Krouch speaks at the NFL Draft Fan Forum at the Tundra Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now in its 10th year, the NFL Women’s Forum has become one of the league’s premier inclusion initiatives. Held annually during the NFL Combine, the forum connects 40 women working in collegiate football with NFL executives, coaches and decision-makers, creating greater access to opportunities at the professional level.

The forum serves as a key pillar in the league’s effort to foster a more inclusive leadership pipeline. According to Troy Vincent Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, the league is “actively expanding opportunities for women by identifying and developing qualified individuals.”

For Cote, the invitation places her among a select group of rising professionals across the sport.

Strength and conditioning coaches rarely command headlines, but their influence is foundational. Their oversight of physical development, recovery planning, and the implementation of mental toughness required to withstand a demanding season is crucial to a programs success.

Recognition from the NFL signals that Cote’s work is resonating beyond Boulder.

A Journey Rooted in Purpose and Perspective

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Cote’s path to Colorado reflects both experience and intentional growth. A native of Canada who grew up in Houston, Texas, she immersed herself in football culture at University of Texas A&M, one of the nation’s most passionate college football environments. There, she earned her undergraduate degree and began building her career in athletic performance.

With stops at Yale, Tarleton State, Fresno State and Rice University before Boulder. Cote's exposure to different program structures, leadership styles and athlete development models, has helped shape a philosophy centered on trust, accountability and connection.

In a short clip shared on social media, Cote described what drives her approach.

“Everything that I do comes from this thing in my chest, and everything that I walk with, my confidence, my ability to do the job, my love for the boys, comes from this place of making sure that they have what they need to be successful and I think that is what makes me elite as a strength and conditioning coach.”

That emphasis on connection and care is the foundation of Cote’s coaching philosophy. Her belief that heart fuels performance aligns perfectly with the culture Colorado is working to solidify entering 2026.

Deion Sanders’ Vision for Building an Elite Staff

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Since arriving in Boulder, Deion Sanders has prioritized surrounding himself with accomplished coaches and elite developers, not just recognizable names. His ability to identify talent extends beyond recruiting players. It includes hiring staff members who bring expertise and upward momentum. Cote’s invitation to the NFL Women’s Forum reinforces that approach.

As the Buffaloes push toward a pivotal 2026 season, the momentum building in Boulder extends beyond the roster. It's embedded in the staff, the culture, and the standards being reinforced every day across the program.

For Cote, the forum represents both opportunity and validation. For Colorado, it signals that the program’s investment in high-level professionals continues to produce tangible results.