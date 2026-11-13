Biggest Question for Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Before Houston Game

The Colorado Buffaloes are facing another ranked opponent when the No. 14 Houston Cougars come into town, and the team needs a win in order to remain eligible for a bowl game, currently sitting at 3-6 on the season.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs have come close to a few upsets during the season, notably falling to No. 2 Utah by only three points, but the losses have piled up and the seat under "Coach Prime" has presumably heaten up.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes line up from each other in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffs are underdogs against Houston on Friday (+7.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds), and the question remains how many more losses can "Coach Prime" afford at Colorado? The coach's buyout remains a consideration for athletic director Fernando Lovo and the program, and another three-win season certainly does not help Sanders' case to remain in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion Sanders Takes Responsibility

"Coach Prime" took responsibility for the program's current struggles before facing the Cougars:

"We're just not getting it done. I'm just not getting it done," Sanders said. "Don't say we. I'm sorry. Scratch that. I'm not getting it done all the way around. All the way around. Offensive and defensively, special teams -- all the way around."

Would a home win over a ranked Houston team on national television could be enough to cool down his seat enough? On the other hand, do the last three games have any affect on Sanders' future with the Buffaloes at all?

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Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders on Colorado's Focus, Bowl Eligibility

While a bowl game is still on the table for "Coach Prime" and Colorado this season, Sanders revealed what he wants the Buffaloes to focus on.

"We're not thinking about the three wins. With all due respect, that's a tremendous goal. We're thinking about one day, one play at a time. That's really where we are. So if you start thinking way down the stretch, hey man, we need three wins. We're not thinking about that three. We thinking about hey man, we need a good day of practice today. We get a good day of practice tomorrow," Sanders said.

"Then the next day we need a great day of practice to give us the momentum, the understanding, the confidence to go in there and execute the plays that we've been practicing. That's where we are right now," Sanders said.

The Buffaloes entered the season with some excitement thanks to offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve joining the program, as well as an incoming class of transfers. While the defense has flashed at times and transfers like defensive back Randon Fontenette and Gideon Lampron have made significant impacts.

Offense has been a different story with more quarterback questions, but skill position players like wide receiver Joseph Williams and running back JaQuail Smith have turned in productive seasons. Running back Richard Young became Colorado's second rusher to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Colorado and Houston will square off at 8:15 p.m. MT on Friday, Nov. 13.

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