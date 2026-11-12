Three Bold Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Houston Cougars

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare to host the No. 14 Houston Cougars back home at Folsom Field, they have another challenging Big 12 matchup ahead of them. At 3-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play, Colorado’s chances of bowl eligibility are dwindling. Houston enters Boulder at 7-2 and is looking to strengthen its standing in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The Cougars have been the more consistent team this season, but Colorado will have the advantage of playing in their home stadium. The Buffaloes will need contributions from both sides of the ball in order to pull off an upset, and a few unexpected performances wouldn’t hurt these chances either.

Below are three bold predictions for the matchup.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker Elliott Arnold Returns From Injury and Has a Perfect Performance

One of the biggest questions entering this Houston matchup is whether the Buffaloes will have Colorado kicker Elliott Arnold available. In their game against Arizona State, Arnold suffered an injury on a field goal attempt during the fourth quarter after a Sun Devils defender ran into him. The play ended up resulting in a roughing-the-kicker penalty, but Arnold was not unable to stay in the game.

On Colorado’s first availability report of the week, he was listed as questionable, which made his status worth monitoring. If he is cleared to return, the Buffaloes could get an important piece of their special teams unit back when they might just need him most.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Elliott Arnold (46) kicks a field goal against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This prediction is especially important because of the type of matchup. Houston has allowed only 21.3 points per game this season. When it comes to the Buffaloes, they cannot afford to leave points on the field, especially if the offense is having significant struggles at the beginning of the game.

If Colorado finds itself in a close game late in the fourth quarter, Arnold could easily become one of the most important players on the field and player of the game. A successful field goal could keep the Buffaloes within striking distance or potentially provide them with a lead. A return from their kicker, who is capable of making every field goal and extra-point attempt, could give a boost to a team that needs all the consistency it can get.

Receiver Joseph Williams Has Another Big Night

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A major part of Colorado’s offensive approach against Houston needs to be its passing game. The Cougars have been considerably stronger when defending the run, as they have allowed just 107.3 rushing yards per game but have given up 252.9 passing yards per game.

This creates an opportunity for Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson and his receivers to make a great impact. Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has been the Buffaloes’ leading receiver this year so far and is coming into this Houston matchup with 853 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He has been one of Wilson’s most consistent weapons and should be a huge part of the game plan.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Colorado averaging 255.4 passing yards per game, Williams has the potential to surpass 100 receiving yards and find the end zone against the Cougars. The challenge for the Buffaloes has really been turning their production from moving the ball through the air into points. Williams could help change that by creating explosive plays and continuing to be a dependable target for his quarterback, particularly in critical situations.

Houston’s secondary presents a difficult matchup but presents some difficulties for Colorado but can also be something for the Buffaloes to capitalize on. The Cougars' passing-yardage numbers insinuate that there will be opportunities, so if Colorado can protect Wilson long enough for him to attack downfield, Williams has the potential to put on one of his best performances of this season.

Colorado’s Defense Forces Two Turnovers

Within the Big 12, Houston has one of the more productive offenses. They are averaging 35.4 points and 470.2 total yards per game. Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has been very effective, providing his team with a reliable presence in their passing game and through his overall ability to make big plays when necessary.

On the flip side, Colorado’s defense has shown that they are fully capable of disrupting opposing offenses. The Buffaloes have been able to generate pressure throughout the season, and it will be vital that the defensive front makes Weigman uncomfortable enough to prevent him from operating freely. If they can achieve that, they will have the full potential to force two turnovers and record multiple sacks against the Cougars.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts as Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes cannot allow Houston to control the game with any long, sustained drives. Creating turnovers would give Colorado’s offense additional possessions and could create the momentum they’ll need to keep a competitive tone throughout the game.

With that being said, Colorado’s defensive line is going to need to win its matchups while the secondary takes advantage of opportunities. Even if the Cougars move the ball between the 20-yard lines, forcing a simple mistake could be game-changing.

Houston may be entering this matchup as the favorite, but Colorado has the opportunity to make things interesting and test the Cougars. Arnold’s potential return, a big performance from their star receiver and a defense causing trouble for their opponent could give the Buffaloes that spark that they need. If the team can come together and polish things up, they can make this matchup much more competitive than anyone predicted.

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