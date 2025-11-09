Biggest Winners and Losers From Colorado Buffaloes' Loss To West Virginia
Coach Deion Sanders is eating crow, but a quarterback can surely sweeten it.
With Saturday's loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers, "Coach Prime" and the Colorado Buffaloes failed to reach consecutive bowl games for what would have been the first time since 2005. And as two games remain, Colorado sits with just one Big 12 win.
But amid the death knell of a shadowy season, a beacon of the future donned a white helmet. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis hopped in what started as a bumpy ride but sailed down the stretch to give Buffs fans hope that success is only some good "JuJu" away.
WINNER: Julian Lewis
While his precursor reps were spotty, Lewis showed what the hype around him was all about in his first collegiate start. He protruded all of his 6-1, 190-pound frame throughout seven sacks and wound up puffing his chest for 299 yards and two touchdown completions.
Hailed as the successor to quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Lewis looked every bit of it on Saturday. He found a tempo and stuck to it, overcoming a sluggish start to lead the offense moments from victory. One can assume the 18-year-old will only grow from the occasion, so excitement should permeate Colorado's fanbase and coaching staff.
LOSER: Deion Sanders
Only if that staff sticks around, however. Coach Prime had another game management blunder against WVU, burning a timeout when the Buffs trailed by two possessions and needed all possible clock stoppages for their defense. But more so, this losing streak weighs on his assistant coach hiring decisions.
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is now that spot in name only, new play-caller Brett Bartolone hasn't exactly impressed and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston sits atop a tree of woe on his unit's staff.
"I want to see them study more, prepare more, because you've got to make some decisions," Sanders said postgame. "From here on out, it's really roster management, coach management, understanding what we're going to do going forward, but I promise you, it'll be some changes."
WINNER: Defensive Backfield
Despite the loss, Colorado's defense finally made some plays. The second level combined to force a Mountaineer fumble in the red zone, while the secondary snatched two interceptions. It's critical this late in the year to see defenders fly around, especially with how shorthanded the Buffs have been on that end.
Saturday was the first time since week 1 that the Buffaloes have registered three takeaways in a game. Cornerback Preston Hodge and safety John Slaughter picked off WVU quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. to give Colorado some momentum, though the offense only scored points off one of them.
LOSER: Offensive Line Depth
What troubled much of Colorado's capitalization efforts was its worst offensive line performance of the season by a sizable margin. The Buffaloes allowed seven sacks, the same amount they gave up in their 53-7 loss to Utah.
This collapse was more explainable, though. Future NFL left tackle Jordan Seaton and starting right tackle Larry Johnson III were inactive. Colorado's depth failed its test with drowning colors, as backup tackle Andre Roye Jr. was subsequently benched for usual guard Xavier Hill after back-to-back penalties.
Thankfully for Colorado and Lewis's sake, Sanders suspects that Seaton's injury is not season-ending. The weary unit now has a bye week to recoup before a roaring Arizona State front comes to town.