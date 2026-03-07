Julian Lewis’ Pre-Spring Ranking Raises Questions About Colorado’s Offense
The Colorado Buffaloes are entering spring camp without a returning starting quarterback, but redshirt freshman Julian Lewis is expected to take over the reins.
Lewis did not see much action last season, but he showed promise in three starts against the Arizona Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers and Arizona State Sun Devils. During his limited action, he threw for 589 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.
Even with that promise, ESPN’s Bill Connelly was not sold. In his recently released “Pre-spring QB rankings for all 68 Power 4 college football teams,” Connelly placed Lewis at No. 62 overall.
“Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur ran their QB room in scattershot fashion in 2025, starting three different guys at one point or another, but the uncertainty is gone in 2026,” Connelly wrote. “Two of those three are gone, and Lewis, the blue-chip redshirt freshman, is the guy for new coordinator Brennan Marion.”
While the ranking places Lewis near the bottom nationally, Connelly still acknowledged the potential that made him a highly touted recruit.
“Lewis was good in one late-season start (a win over WVU) and lost in another (a blowout defeat to Arizona State), but he has tools,” Connelly added.
With a full offseason as the clear starter, Lewis will now have the opportunity to prove he belongs higher on that list. Colorado’s spring camp could offer the first glimpse of whether the young quarterback is ready to lead the Buffaloes’ offense.
Julian Lewis’s Ranking Points to a Bigger Question For Colorado
Not only does Lewis enter this season with plenty of questions and pressure, but his ranking also highlights a potential issue at quarterback. It’s not just that he was ranked low on ESPN’s list—he landed among lower-tier or unproven passers.
Nearby on the list were Wake Forest’s Gio Lopez (No. 61), Boston College’s Mason McKenzie (No. 63) and Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic (No. 64).
The bigger story is ESPN’s lack of faith in a former five-star recruit under Sanders. It also reflects the perception that Colorado may not have a long-term answer at the most important position in sports.
Kaidon Salter didn’t work out last season, and neither he nor Lewis has shown they can replace the production left by Shedeur Sanders. Sanders and his staff have even hinted at a possible competition at quarterback during spring camp.
With Lewis ranked near the bottom nationally, the outlook is far from reassuring. Spring camp now becomes a critical stretch for both Lewis and the Buffaloes’ offense. If he can seize the job and show progress, the narrative around Colorado’s quarterback situation could turn quickly.
What a Big Year for Julian Lewis Might Mean for Colorado
The Buffaloes and Sanders enter next season under plenty of pressure, and it all starts with Lewis and his development. A successful season for him will be measured by both wins and production on the stat sheet.
At a minimum, Colorado should aim for six or seven wins with Lewis under center. He should be expected to throw for more than 3,000 yards, toss around 20 touchdowns, and add roughly 250 rushing yards with a few more scores.
Those numbers would mark an ideal first season for Lewis as the Buffaloes’ starter.
If he can hit those benchmarks, Lewis has a chance to prove ESPN’s low ranking wrong. A strong season would not only validate his talent but also reshape the conversation around the Buffaloes' quarterback situation heading into next offseason.
Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.Follow ThomasGorski33