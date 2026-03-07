Julian Lewis’ Pre-Spring Ranking Raises Questions About Colorado’s Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering spring camp without a returning starting quarterback, but redshirt freshman Julian Lewis is expected to take over the reins.

Lewis did not see much action last season, but he showed promise in three starts against the Arizona Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers and Arizona State Sun Devils. During his limited action, he threw for 589 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Even with that promise, ESPN’s Bill Connelly was not sold. In his recently released “Pre-spring QB rankings for all 68 Power 4 college football teams,” Connelly placed Lewis at No. 62 overall.

“Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur ran their QB room in scattershot fashion in 2025, starting three different guys at one point or another, but the uncertainty is gone in 2026,” Connelly wrote. “Two of those three are gone, and Lewis, the blue-chip redshirt freshman, is the guy for new coordinator Brennan Marion.”

While the ranking places Lewis near the bottom nationally, Connelly still acknowledged the potential that made him a highly touted recruit.

“Lewis was good in one late-season start (a win over WVU) and lost in another (a blowout defeat to Arizona State), but he has tools,” Connelly added.

With a full offseason as the clear starter, Lewis will now have the opportunity to prove he belongs higher on that list. Colorado’s spring camp could offer the first glimpse of whether the young quarterback is ready to lead the Buffaloes’ offense.

Julian Lewis’s Ranking Points to a Bigger Question For Colorado

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not only does Lewis enter this season with plenty of questions and pressure, but his ranking also highlights a potential issue at quarterback. It’s not just that he was ranked low on ESPN’s list—he landed among lower-tier or unproven passers.

Nearby on the list were Wake Forest’s Gio Lopez (No. 61), Boston College’s Mason McKenzie (No. 63) and Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic (No. 64).

The bigger story is ESPN’s lack of faith in a former five-star recruit under Sanders. It also reflects the perception that Colorado may not have a long-term answer at the most important position in sports.

Kaidon Salter didn’t work out last season, and neither he nor Lewis has shown they can replace the production left by Shedeur Sanders. Sanders and his staff have even hinted at a possible competition at quarterback during spring camp.

With Lewis ranked near the bottom nationally, the outlook is far from reassuring. Spring camp now becomes a critical stretch for both Lewis and the Buffaloes’ offense. If he can seize the job and show progress, the narrative around Colorado’s quarterback situation could turn quickly.

What a Big Year for Julian Lewis Might Mean for Colorado

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes and Sanders enter next season under plenty of pressure, and it all starts with Lewis and his development. A successful season for him will be measured by both wins and production on the stat sheet.

At a minimum, Colorado should aim for six or seven wins with Lewis under center. He should be expected to throw for more than 3,000 yards, toss around 20 touchdowns, and add roughly 250 rushing yards with a few more scores.

Those numbers would mark an ideal first season for Lewis as the Buffaloes’ starter.

If he can hit those benchmarks, Lewis has a chance to prove ESPN’s low ranking wrong. A strong season would not only validate his talent but also reshape the conversation around the Buffaloes' quarterback situation heading into next offseason.