Colorado Buffaloes Receive Worrisome Bowl Game Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for the 2026 season with spring practices underway, but a recent prediction for this year’s bowl games could signify another disappointing season.

CBS Sports released their prediction for every bowl game, and has the Colorado Buffaloes missing out for the second year in a row. The last time the Buffaloes played in a bowl game was in 2024, when Colorado went 9-4 and played in the Alamo Bowl against BYU.

In 2025, the Buffaloes went 3-9 and have much to turn around this year. The Buffaloes will face several obstacles in the 2026 season, but they can still win at least six games and earn bowl eligibility.

Colorado’s Biggest Obstacles

One of the biggest challenges Colorado faces is similar to an issue from 2025: rebuilding a roster after several departures. While there is excitement over incoming transfer portal players, there will still be many new faces, and it will be important for them to get on the same page quickly.

Notably, there will be many new players across the offensive line, and the Buffaloes will be without former left tackle Jordan Seaton, who also departed the program through the portal.

Building a new offensive line and losing a key starter is challenging. If the unit does not get on the same page early, Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis, who is expected to start, will see a high level of pressure early in the season.

What makes the new roster more challenging is that the Buffaloes will also have a difficult schedule to open the season.

Three of the first four games of the season will be on the road against Power Four teams, including the season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Last season, the Buffaloes opened up the season against Georgia Tech at home, losing 27-20.

Having to play on the road against a Power Four team will be a tough way to start the year, but a win would start the season with immense momentum.

The only non-conference home game on the schedule is against Weber State, and it does not get easier after that. After facing Weber State, the Buffaloes will have back-to-back road games against Northwestern and Baylor.

If Colorado can win at least two games during their non-conference portion of the season, that would be a major momentum boost and help the team earn bowl eligibility.

Why a Bowl Game for Colorado is Possible

While several obstacles will pose an early challenge for the Buffaloes, there is still much to be excited about, starting at quarterback.

Lewis is the projected starter after joining Colorado from the 2025 recruiting class as a four-star prospect. There is already high anticipation for Lewis to take over the offense, and it will be his second year with the program, bringing continuity to the quarterback position.

Last season, Colorado started three different quarterbacks, which made it challenging for the offense gain steam. If Lewis can take a step forward in his development, Colorado’s offense can face major improvement.

While building a new roster is challenging, Colorado’s wide receiver room could be one of the most improved position groups. Returning to the team are wide receivers Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams. The Buffaloes also added wide receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr. through the portal.

The defense could also see improvements with valuable portal players joining the team. The team will have a new-looking defensive line, and one player with high upside joining through the portal is linebacker Gideon Lampron.

To put all these new pieces together on the roster are new coordinators Brennan Marion and Chris Marve. With key transfer portal additions, Marion can help build an explosive offense in Boulder.

Marve was recently hired as the next defensive coordinator, and he is already bringing motivation to this new group of defenders. he was promoted from linebackers coach following the news that former Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston was leaving for the NFL.

Though new coordinators can raise questions, after a three-win season, change could be good for the Buffaloes, and just what they need to reach bowl eligibility.