Biggest Winners, Losers of Week 4: Colorado's Kaidon Salter Steals Spotlight

College football week 4 delivered plenty of storylines, highlighted by Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter’s breakout performance, the Indiana Hoosiers' stunning blowout over the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Clemson Tigers' mounting struggles under coach Dabo Swinney.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie VII runs at half time against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie VII runs at half time against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Week 4 of the college football season did not disappoint with bounce-back wins, surprising blowouts, and heartbreaking losses. Some teams took a major step forward, while others find themselves facing tough questions about the direction of their season.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from week four of the college football season.

Winner: Colorado Buffaloes and Kaidon Salter

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) warms up before the game against the W
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) warms up before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have finally solidified their quarterback.

Senior dual-threat Kaidon Salter played his best game of the year, throwing for 304 yards and three touchdowns while adding 86 more yards and another score on the ground.

His ability to extend plays and make big throws helped Colorado cruise past Wyoming to a much-needed 37–20 victory.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown in th
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After being benched a week earlier in Houston, Salter responded with confidence and poise. His 35-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run sealed the win and brought Folsom Field to life, reminding everyone why "Coach Prime" was so high on him entering the season.

“Kaidon Salter came back and played his butt off,” Sanders said after the game. “He just made it happen. Made some big throws, some big runs, especially the run at the end, and that's the guy, that's the guy that we wanted to see."

For a Colorado team that needed answers at quarterback, Salter’s emergence could be a turning point in the Buffs' season.

Winner: Indiana Pummels Illinois

Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Quentin Clark (40) and Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver El
Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Quentin Clark (40) and Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrate after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

For the first time since 1950, Indiana and Illinois met as ranked opponents on the gridiron, but it was the Hoosiers who completely stole the show in Bloomington.

No. 19 Indiana stunned No. 9 Illinois with a 63–10 blowout.

The Hoosiers struck first with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by D’Angelo Palms, and while Illinois answered back to tie it 7-7, after that, Indiana unleashed a relentless attack, dominating in all three phases of the game.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes during the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes during the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ground game churned out yards with explosive runs, while quarterback Fernando Mendoza was nearly flawless, completing 21 of 23 passes for 267 yards and an astounding five touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the defense smothered an Illinois offense that had no answers. Add in the special teams touchdown, and it was a complete team domination from start to finish.

After shocking the college football world a season ago, the Hoosiers have doubled down with another statement win, firmly planting themselves back on the national radar. At the same time, they sent Illinois spiraling, derailing what once looked like a promising start to the season.

Loser: Clemson Tigers and Dabo Swinney

Sep 20, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates Syracuse Orange head coach F
Sep 20, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown after their game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Once considered a national title contender, the Clemson Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney now find themselves at 1–3 after a crushing 34–21 loss to Syracuse at home.

Fran Brown’s Orangemen came out fearless, dialing up a gutsy first-quarter onside kick that paid off big. From there, Syracuse dictated the tempo and left Clemson searching for answers. For a fanbase that's grown accustomed to conference titles and playoff runs, this season is quickly turning into a nightmare.

Sep 20, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers fans late in the game against the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stad
Sep 20, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers fans late in the game against the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Coach Swinney made headlines earlier in the week when he boldly defended his tenure to the media: “If they want me gone, if they are tired of winning, they can send me on my way, because that’s all we’ve done is win,” he said.

It was another disappointing showing for coach Swinney’s program, which has struggled to find rhythm on either side of the ball so far this season. And with a tough ACC slate still ahead, the Tigers will need to figure things out quickly or risk watching their season spiral further out of control.

