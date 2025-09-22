Biggest Winners, Losers of Week 4: Colorado's Kaidon Salter Steals Spotlight
Week 4 of the college football season did not disappoint with bounce-back wins, surprising blowouts, and heartbreaking losses. Some teams took a major step forward, while others find themselves facing tough questions about the direction of their season.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from week four of the college football season.
Winner: Colorado Buffaloes and Kaidon Salter
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have finally solidified their quarterback.
Senior dual-threat Kaidon Salter played his best game of the year, throwing for 304 yards and three touchdowns while adding 86 more yards and another score on the ground.
His ability to extend plays and make big throws helped Colorado cruise past Wyoming to a much-needed 37–20 victory.
After being benched a week earlier in Houston, Salter responded with confidence and poise. His 35-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run sealed the win and brought Folsom Field to life, reminding everyone why "Coach Prime" was so high on him entering the season.
“Kaidon Salter came back and played his butt off,” Sanders said after the game. “He just made it happen. Made some big throws, some big runs, especially the run at the end, and that's the guy, that's the guy that we wanted to see."
For a Colorado team that needed answers at quarterback, Salter’s emergence could be a turning point in the Buffs' season.
Winner: Indiana Pummels Illinois
For the first time since 1950, Indiana and Illinois met as ranked opponents on the gridiron, but it was the Hoosiers who completely stole the show in Bloomington.
No. 19 Indiana stunned No. 9 Illinois with a 63–10 blowout.
The Hoosiers struck first with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by D’Angelo Palms, and while Illinois answered back to tie it 7-7, after that, Indiana unleashed a relentless attack, dominating in all three phases of the game.
The ground game churned out yards with explosive runs, while quarterback Fernando Mendoza was nearly flawless, completing 21 of 23 passes for 267 yards and an astounding five touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the defense smothered an Illinois offense that had no answers. Add in the special teams touchdown, and it was a complete team domination from start to finish.
After shocking the college football world a season ago, the Hoosiers have doubled down with another statement win, firmly planting themselves back on the national radar. At the same time, they sent Illinois spiraling, derailing what once looked like a promising start to the season.
Loser: Clemson Tigers and Dabo Swinney
Once considered a national title contender, the Clemson Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney now find themselves at 1–3 after a crushing 34–21 loss to Syracuse at home.
Fran Brown’s Orangemen came out fearless, dialing up a gutsy first-quarter onside kick that paid off big. From there, Syracuse dictated the tempo and left Clemson searching for answers. For a fanbase that's grown accustomed to conference titles and playoff runs, this season is quickly turning into a nightmare.
Coach Swinney made headlines earlier in the week when he boldly defended his tenure to the media: “If they want me gone, if they are tired of winning, they can send me on my way, because that’s all we’ve done is win,” he said.
It was another disappointing showing for coach Swinney’s program, which has struggled to find rhythm on either side of the ball so far this season. And with a tough ACC slate still ahead, the Tigers will need to figure things out quickly or risk watching their season spiral further out of control.