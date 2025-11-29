Buffs Beat

Three Bold Predictions For Colorado Buffaloes' Season Finale Against Kansas State

After Saturday, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes' tumultuous 2025 season will be over. "Coach Prime" has a busy offseason ahead, but he must rally his troops one last time on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
It's almost time for the Colorado Buffaloes to close up shop.

It was a season to flush. Coach Deion Sanders' struggles in finding adequate transfer portal replacements, paired with below-par strategy, led to inconsistency across the board.

The Buffs sit at 3-8 with just one Big 12 win ahead of their final game this Saturday. They'll face the Kansas State Wildcats, another program that has missed many an opportunity.

Colorado Buffaloes calls in a punt formation play in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field.
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes calls in a punt formation play in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders has encouraged his unit to "finish strong," but his actions indicate a team ready for the offseason. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis will sit out in favor of senior Kaidon Salter to preserve eligibility for the future.

It will be a gloomy morning kickoff in Manhattan, Kansas, with high chances of rain. Colorado will look to avoid a miserable conclusion in conditions that fit how its season has gone.

Here are three bold predictions for Colorado's final battle before sweeping change:

Kaidon Salter Shines

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Fols
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter has nothing to lose. His season went sideways long ago, so his play on Saturday shouldn't affect his chances at an NFL draft pick.

And while his college career's final chapter is a bit unexpected, the senior likely stayed ready for the scenario of Lewis redshirting, possibly for this exact matchup. K-State ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 in rush and pass yards allowed per game, so don't be surprised if Salter produces for Colorado's offense.

Most of his weapons will play, as wide receiver has been one of Colorado's healthiest position groups all season. Expect Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams and a mix of pass-catchers desperate to prove themselves to Coach Prime (or other portal-watching programs).

That said, a road game in sloppy conditions doesn't often make for pristine quarterback play. But if the Buffaloes decide to play fast and loose, Salter could reap the rewards.

Quentin Gibson Goes For Broke

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Quentin Gibson has chipped away all season. His journey to a kickoff-return touchdown has produced a few strong returns, but no paydirt. This Saturday is his last shot.

The freshman has taken any chance he's gotten, and with a likely slick surface on the horizon, it may finally be time. Gibson will break through to give Colorado its first special teams score of 2025, even if it took him this long to get it.

If the speedster sniffs the end zone, it could restore his mojo to stay with the Buffs next season and beyond. Gibson's ceiling is high with proper nourishment, and more opportunities should come knocking in the future.

Buffs Play Spoiler

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Sanders, predicting a win is bold in this economy. The Buffs have every right to mail it in against a Wildcats team with much more to play for, but that may reverse engineer itself into ideal conditions for victory.

KSU may come out tight, while the Buffaloes could empty the tank of risks not taken this season. If those work out, a strong start is possible. But if Colorado falls behind early, don't expect a triumphant comeback effort.

The Buffs may not want to remember much from this season, but there's still time to build camaraderie, chemistry and optimism for the great beyond. It may be delusional to think so, but Colorado will upset KSU and ruin every family in Manhattan's Thanksgiving weekend.

Final Score Prediction: Colorado 20, Kansas State 17

