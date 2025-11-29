Three Bold Predictions For Colorado Buffaloes' Season Finale Against Kansas State
It's almost time for the Colorado Buffaloes to close up shop.
It was a season to flush. Coach Deion Sanders' struggles in finding adequate transfer portal replacements, paired with below-par strategy, led to inconsistency across the board.
The Buffs sit at 3-8 with just one Big 12 win ahead of their final game this Saturday. They'll face the Kansas State Wildcats, another program that has missed many an opportunity.
Sanders has encouraged his unit to "finish strong," but his actions indicate a team ready for the offseason. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis will sit out in favor of senior Kaidon Salter to preserve eligibility for the future.
It will be a gloomy morning kickoff in Manhattan, Kansas, with high chances of rain. Colorado will look to avoid a miserable conclusion in conditions that fit how its season has gone.
Here are three bold predictions for Colorado's final battle before sweeping change:
Kaidon Salter Shines
Salter has nothing to lose. His season went sideways long ago, so his play on Saturday shouldn't affect his chances at an NFL draft pick.
And while his college career's final chapter is a bit unexpected, the senior likely stayed ready for the scenario of Lewis redshirting, possibly for this exact matchup. K-State ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 in rush and pass yards allowed per game, so don't be surprised if Salter produces for Colorado's offense.
Most of his weapons will play, as wide receiver has been one of Colorado's healthiest position groups all season. Expect Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams and a mix of pass-catchers desperate to prove themselves to Coach Prime (or other portal-watching programs).
That said, a road game in sloppy conditions doesn't often make for pristine quarterback play. But if the Buffaloes decide to play fast and loose, Salter could reap the rewards.
Quentin Gibson Goes For Broke
Wide receiver Quentin Gibson has chipped away all season. His journey to a kickoff-return touchdown has produced a few strong returns, but no paydirt. This Saturday is his last shot.
The freshman has taken any chance he's gotten, and with a likely slick surface on the horizon, it may finally be time. Gibson will break through to give Colorado its first special teams score of 2025, even if it took him this long to get it.
If the speedster sniffs the end zone, it could restore his mojo to stay with the Buffs next season and beyond. Gibson's ceiling is high with proper nourishment, and more opportunities should come knocking in the future.
Buffs Play Spoiler
Unfortunately for Sanders, predicting a win is bold in this economy. The Buffs have every right to mail it in against a Wildcats team with much more to play for, but that may reverse engineer itself into ideal conditions for victory.
KSU may come out tight, while the Buffaloes could empty the tank of risks not taken this season. If those work out, a strong start is possible. But if Colorado falls behind early, don't expect a triumphant comeback effort.
The Buffs may not want to remember much from this season, but there's still time to build camaraderie, chemistry and optimism for the great beyond. It may be delusional to think so, but Colorado will upset KSU and ruin every family in Manhattan's Thanksgiving weekend.