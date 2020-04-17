Podcast: No Shortage of Topics in a Time of Crisis

With no sports, one might assume there is nothing to talk about.

Wrong.

The CU BuffsCountry podcast covered a myriad of topics on this week's episode.

The NFL Draft is one week away so the boys discuss two of CU's draft prospects, Laviska Shenault and Davion Taylor, who could go in the first two days of the draft.

Where will they go? What would be some of the best fits for the forever Buffaloes?

Then some college hoops talk and a reaction to the three players Tad Boyle and company added during this past week's signing period.

Where will they fit in? How many new guys will be in the rotation next season?

A discussion about when the college football season might happen and Chris Fowler's comments this past week.

Then the boys discuss the state of college basketball with two five-star recruits opting to play professionally instead of playing in college, Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd.

When will college basketball players finally be paid?

And finally, America's favorite segment, the Clown College scholarship offer of the week. The three nominees this week were Anthony Fauci, Darren Rovell and the entire Depaul University athletic department. Watch the full video below.

All that and more on this week's CU BuffsCountry podcast.

The podcast is available on Apple podcasts, Spotify and Soundcloud.

Please remember to like, subscribe, rate five-stars and if you like it leave an outstanding review.

All suggestions are appreciated and we look forward to making the podcast more interactive.