Podcast: Twitter Beef with Ochocinco

Chase Howell

Another edition of the BuffsCountry podcast is finally here.

The Colorado Buffaloes football team actually provided the podcast with some non-draft related content.

They added the first scholarship commit of the Karl Dorrell era earlier this week and the boys discuss what that means and whether or not a pipeline can be built in Florida. 

The country boys also discuss William Anglen returning to Colorado and what it says about Dorrell that he was able to keep the entire 2020 recruiting class in-tact. 

Then some draft-related CU football content. Chase Howell, Adam Chalifoux and Vinay Simlot discuss Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson wanting to train with Laviska Shenault. 

And we introduced our newest segment, Tadloids. There's nothing special about this segment it's just when we discuss the latest happenings around the CU Buffs basketball program. 

The NBA Draft lottery and combine have been postponed. This means it's more likely than not the NBA Draft will also be postponed. We discuss the impact this will have on Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright as they test the draft waters.

The podcast also discuss one of the basketball targets Angelo Brizzi and what the prospects of Colorado landing him. 

And finally, we get to America's favorite podcast segment, Clown College Scholarship Offer of the Week with some great nominations this week.

Bashaud Breeland is nominated for his run-in with the police. 

Zach Lavine is nominated for having Jamal Crawford in his all-time Chicago Bulls starting five. 

And Chase Howell is nominated for being reckless.

All that and more on this week's BuffsCountry podcast.

Listen on Soundcloud below or on Apple podcasts by typing in BuffsCountry.

Sports Gambling is Legal in Colorado: Here is what you need to know

On May 1, Colorado opens its state up to sports gamblers. And experts are expecting it to be widely successful.

CU Buffs are recruiting rising 2021 guard Angelo Brizzi

Angelo Brizzi is a hot commodity for the 2021 class. Power conference schools are after him and Colorado is right in the mix.

BuffsCountry Live Blog: NFL Draft Day Two

The hub for the NFL Draft during rounds two and three for Colorado Buffaloes fans.

What Number will Laviska Shenault Don for the Jaguars?

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the jersey numbers for all of the players they drafted over the weekend.

NCAA Halts Progress Towards One-time Transfer Rule

The NCAA Board of Directors announced on Thursday that changes to the waiver process are not appropriate at this time.

CU Buffs 2021 Quarterback Recruiting Big Board

The CU coaching staff had to catch up quickly and they are way behind on QB recruiting. As more and more commit to other schools, BuffsCountry takes a look at some of the ones they could be targeting.

The CU Buffs Have a Chance with Tucker

Three-star defensive back Chance Tucker has built a solid relationship with Demetrice Martin and the Buffs are the first Power-5 school to offer.

