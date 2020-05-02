Podcast: Twitter Beef with Ochocinco

Another edition of the BuffsCountry podcast is finally here.

The Colorado Buffaloes football team actually provided the podcast with some non-draft related content.

They added the first scholarship commit of the Karl Dorrell era earlier this week and the boys discuss what that means and whether or not a pipeline can be built in Florida.

The country boys also discuss William Anglen returning to Colorado and what it says about Dorrell that he was able to keep the entire 2020 recruiting class in-tact.

Then some draft-related CU football content. Chase Howell, Adam Chalifoux and Vinay Simlot discuss Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson wanting to train with Laviska Shenault.

And we introduced our newest segment, Tadloids. There's nothing special about this segment it's just when we discuss the latest happenings around the CU Buffs basketball program.

The NBA Draft lottery and combine have been postponed. This means it's more likely than not the NBA Draft will also be postponed. We discuss the impact this will have on Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright as they test the draft waters.

The podcast also discuss one of the basketball targets Angelo Brizzi and what the prospects of Colorado landing him.

And finally, we get to America's favorite podcast segment, Clown College Scholarship Offer of the Week with some great nominations this week.

Bashaud Breeland is nominated for his run-in with the police.

Zach Lavine is nominated for having Jamal Crawford in his all-time Chicago Bulls starting five.

And Chase Howell is nominated for being reckless.

All that and more on this week's BuffsCountry podcast.

Listen on Soundcloud below or on Apple podcasts by typing in BuffsCountry.