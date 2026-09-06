Prized Colorado Recruit Hints at Playing Both Ways for Deion Sanders
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The Colorado Buffaloes leaned into versatility to pull off the 14-13 upset against Georgia Tech.
Coach Deion Sanders trusted guard Chauncey Gooden to fill depth at defensive tackle. Then called on cornerback Boo Carter to line up as an edge rusher and execute the sealing field goal block.
Of course, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Travis Hunter is the most revered two-way star ever at Colorado as the program's more recent Heisman Trophy winner. But now the Buffaloes could have a future versatile star on their hands, per the words of four-star safety and 2027 commit Gabe Jenkins.
Four-Star Safety Hints at Going Both Ways for Colorado
The recruit out of Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh Jenkins is verbally committed as a safety for Colorado. The Buffaloes won him over on the recruiting trail back on May 20.
The 5-11 Jenkins shows the smarts and angle pursuits to man safety down the road. However, he hinted at going both ways in a postgame interview with Prospect Media that surfaced during Labor Day Weekend.
"I've been playing every position since I was three years old. My nickname 'Jim Brown' started when I was running the ball," Jenkins said. "The reason why I chose Colorado because it's a good fit for me. I've got a chance to play on both sides of the ball."
This becomes music to the ears of Colorado, including for one notable coach with ties to the Steel City in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. The play-caller turned Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison into an NCAA All-American in 2021 during his run with the Panthers.
Jenkins toting the rock helped erase a 14-0 deficit early against New Castle High on Sept. 4, blowing out the Hurricanes 48-28. That includes ICA exploding with a 36-point third quarter. Jenkins even handled wildcat quarterback snaps on the evening too to deliver the trouncing.
Gabe Jenkins Indeed Presents Versatility
The now 6-2 Jenkins presents intrigue as a possible backfield option down the road. Which includes potentially lining up at quarterback, with Marion's "Go-Go" offense looking tailored made for the safety commit.
According to TribLive, Jenkins delivered 29 touchdown passes with 1,763 yards and tallied 1,411 yards and scored 15 more touchdowns on the ground. He also put together seven games of delivering 100 yards or more during the 2025-26 campaign.
Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis presents more of a pocket passer element for Marion. That trait became evident during the Buffaloes' final climactic drive against the Yellow Jackets, culminating in the 20-yard touchdown connection to tight end Charlie Williams.
But Marion's offense features RPO (Run Pass Option) wrinkles which the quarterback can call his own number and take the ball himself. Hence why Jenkins may get consideration here down the road once he sets foot on the Boulder campus. Although four-star commit Andre Adams presents more of a true quarterback element for this 2027 class. But still, Marion is known for hitting defenses with aggressive creativity, so that could include Jenkins lining up for him while manning safety.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna