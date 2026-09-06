Prized Colorado Recruit Hints at Playing Both Ways for Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes leaned into versatility to pull off the 14-13 upset against Georgia Tech.

Coach Deion Sanders trusted guard Chauncey Gooden to fill depth at defensive tackle. Then called on cornerback Boo Carter to line up as an edge rusher and execute the sealing field goal block.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Of course, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Travis Hunter is the most revered two-way star ever at Colorado as the program's more recent Heisman Trophy winner. But now the Buffaloes could have a future versatile star on their hands, per the words of four-star safety and 2027 commit Gabe Jenkins.

Four-Star Safety Hints at Going Both Ways for Colorado

The recruit out of Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh Jenkins is verbally committed as a safety for Colorado. The Buffaloes won him over on the recruiting trail back on May 20.

The 5-11 Jenkins shows the smarts and angle pursuits to man safety down the road. However, he hinted at going both ways in a postgame interview with Prospect Media that surfaced during Labor Day Weekend.

"I've been playing every position since I was three years old. My nickname 'Jim Brown' started when I was running the ball," Jenkins said. "The reason why I chose Colorado because it's a good fit for me. I've got a chance to play on both sides of the ball."

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This becomes music to the ears of Colorado, including for one notable coach with ties to the Steel City in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. The play-caller turned Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison into an NCAA All-American in 2021 during his run with the Panthers.

Jenkins toting the rock helped erase a 14-0 deficit early against New Castle High on Sept. 4, blowing out the Hurricanes 48-28. That includes ICA exploding with a 36-point third quarter. Jenkins even handled wildcat quarterback snaps on the evening too to deliver the trouncing.

Gabe Jenkins Indeed Presents Versatility

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players react after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The now 6-2 Jenkins presents intrigue as a possible backfield option down the road. Which includes potentially lining up at quarterback, with Marion's "Go-Go" offense looking tailored made for the safety commit.

According to TribLive, Jenkins delivered 29 touchdown passes with 1,763 yards and tallied 1,411 yards and scored 15 more touchdowns on the ground. He also put together seven games of delivering 100 yards or more during the 2025-26 campaign.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) practices before the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis presents more of a pocket passer element for Marion. That trait became evident during the Buffaloes' final climactic drive against the Yellow Jackets, culminating in the 20-yard touchdown connection to tight end Charlie Williams.

But Marion's offense features RPO (Run Pass Option) wrinkles which the quarterback can call his own number and take the ball himself. Hence why Jenkins may get consideration here down the road once he sets foot on the Boulder campus. Although four-star commit Andre Adams presents more of a true quarterback element for this 2027 class. But still, Marion is known for hitting defenses with aggressive creativity, so that could include Jenkins lining up for him while manning safety.

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