What Lamont Lester Jr.'s Latest Honor Says About His Colorado Impact

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive line was among the most impressive in college football during its Week 1 performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Pro Football Focus graded it as the best defensive line in Week 1, awarding it a 95.5 rating.

The man at the helm of that unit’s dominance was Monmouth Hawks transfer Lamont Lester Jr. He was awarded Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Lamont Lester Jr.’s Award-Winning Performance

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lester was disruptive in the backfield for the entirety of the contest, tallying three sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, setting the Yellow Jackets back a total of 22 yards. He contributed to Colorado’s run-stopping efforts as well, racking up five total tackles, with four being unassisted.

Lester earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 90.3 and is tied for the leading sack total among Power Four defensive linemen. The only other players at the Power Four level tied for that mark are Isaac Terrell of the Iowa State Cyclones and Xavier Gilliam of the Tennessee Volunteers. However, they each played in blowout wins against FCS opponents, making Lester’s performance more impressive in comparison.

He only trails Memphis Tigers defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler by half a sack for the leading total in the nation, and with a tune-up game against the Weber State Wildcats on the horizon, he could easily take that crown.

Why Deion Sanders Brought in Lamont Lester Jr.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you asked Colorado coach Deion Sanders, though, he wouldn’t be even slightly surprised. Lester was a star last season, but flew under the radar due to playing at the FCS level.

“A lot of these guys were great players where they came from,” Sanders said postgame. “That's why we got them. And you guys, sometimes just because a guy played at a school, you don't give him the credit that he deserves. Sometimes a smaller school, but football is football to me. I don't give a darn who's out there on the other side. Football is football. Like, you can watch your film and say that guy can play.”

Lester racked up nine sacks, 36 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup with Monmouth in 2025.

“I don't care who he's playing against. I don't care if it's SEC, ACC, or what C,” Sanders said. “But those guys that we grabbed, the linebackers, did a phenomenal job as well. And I think we rotated three of them, and they stood the test.”

How Lamont Lester Jr. Elevates Colorado Buffaloes’ Defensive Line

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lester’s impact elevated Colorado’s defensive line as a whole. The unit earned the Big 12’s Defensive Line of the Week award on the back of his performance, as his teammates were able to have profound impacts of their own with the attention of the Yellow Jackets on Lester.

For example, fellow edge rusher Toby Anene applied pressure to Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza of his own. He recorded a pair of quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss in addition to his five total tackles and two solo tackles on the night.

On the interior, Santana Hopper and Dylan Manuel were able to focus on their mission of stopping the run. They held Georgia Tech to just 51 rushing yards, a vast improvement over the 320 yards the Buffs allowed to the Yellow Jackets a season ago.

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