Clemson's Zach Owens transfers to Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Buffs managed to snag another high-quality offensive lineman from the transfer portal on Sunday. Former Clemson tackle Zack Owens made it official by announcing he would be Boulder bound.
The 6-foot-6, 380-pound beast earned his nickname "Flapjack" while working inside the trenches. He was an original recruit four-star recruit for Dabo Swinney's Tigers last year from Eagles Landing Christian Academy outside of Atlanta. The same high school for recent CU commits Colton and Brandon Hood. Buffs running back Micah Welch is also reunited with the trio who he grew up with in the Peachtree State.
Owens was a consensus top 300 national talent and top 20 offensive lineman. He comes to CU with a versatile background, playing every position on the line. It was a major reason why he was named to the 2023 All-American Bowl.
"Among the top O-line prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle with potential to become an impact multi-year starter at the high-major level, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks wrote about Owens. "Very high-floor prospect with the physical traits that could lead to a ceiling in the top half of the NFL Draft."
With Owens, Colorado has secured 34 players from the transfer portal this year. They're back to a total of negative two with the window open until April 30th.
Owens played in two games at Clemson and preserved his eligibility by redshirting. He'll have four years left on the books starting this season.