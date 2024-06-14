College Football analyst believes Red Letter Rivalry comes with hot seat factor
Greg McElroy has always been outspoken about his views on college football. The former Alabama QB turned ESPN analyst listed off a few non-conference games to watch in the upcoming 2024 season during the latest edition of the Always College Football podcast.
One of the games McElroy said could have an impact on the postseason was a Week 2 matchup between Colorado and Nebraska. This is the back end of a home-and-home agreement between the former Big Eight rivals. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes pulled off a 36-14 win over the Huskers at Folsom Field last year. However, McElroy sees these two teams on an even playing field going into this year's contest. He pointed out how they both improved in key areas.
"If you look at Colorado and we look at where they were vulnerable last year, McElroy said. "We know that they were extremely vulnerable along both lines of scrimmage. But Colorado is so dynamic with such great speed and so much weaponry on the perimeter, that they were able to handle their business and out-athlete Nebraska. That probably won't be the case this year."
Nebraska added some depth in Matt Rhule's second year in Lincoln. They've appeared to take a step forward from when the one-time NFL coach stepped on campus. But will the new additions be the difference for the Huskers, especially with Colorado having a good amount of returning talent on offense like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jimmy Horn Jr.
"I think some of the transfers that they've added athletically should help quite a bit," McElroy said about the Huskers. "Defensively, they're much further ahead than last year when they took on Colorado in the first month of the season. And this might be the first glimpse that we have of Dylan Raiola up against a quality opponent."
McElroy also believes the outcome could lead to a hot seat for either Sanders or Rhule. While it might be the beginning of the end, it will take a complete come apart for that to become a true reality.
"This game indicates to me whether or not a bounce back is possible," McElroy said. "If Nebraska loses this one at home, then what does year two really look like for Matt Rhule? Then you look at Colorado. If they go on the road and lose to Nebraska, then has the shine continued to wear off on Colorado's, and frankly Coach Prime's tenure?"
Colorado hits the road to face Nebraska on September 7 with NBC carrying the national broadcast. It will be just the eighth game in CU history on a national broadcast on the Peacock network, with six of the other seven being Bowl games, including the 1962, ’77, ’90 and ’91 Orange Bowls and the 1993 and ’95 Fiesta Bowls. The only regular season game shown nationally on NBC came when CU opened the 1990 season against Tennessee in the Pigskin Classic. CU has not played a game on NBC since the 1995 Fiesta Bowl, according to CU Athletics.