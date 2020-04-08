Column: How the Coronavirus Pandemic Could Shape the College Football Season

'We’re all effed. There’s no other way to look at this, is there?'

As coronavirus threatens the college football season, administrators and experts explain the options and why the current NCAA system could hang in the balance



If the coronavirus leads to a major downturn in the college football economy, then what? Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde sought answers for the far-reaching implications.

'If they have to start football in a blizzard in January, they’re going to do it'

Dellenger and Forde asked two dozen administrators and industry experts to answer four pressing college sports questions



The impact of the novel coronavirus to the NCAA's cash cow, football, could spell sweeping changes to the landscape of college athletics. Dellenger and Forde explain:



'Football allows us to have these other sports'

The financial fallout of a shortened or canceled football season could be devastating for college athletics, those on the inside say.

BuffsCountry has some thoughts on the matter:

The whole 'doomsday' thing is a little bit premature, isn't it?

Colorado Athletic Director Rick George has kept a pretty level head throughout all of this. On a conference call last week, George said everything remains on the table.

As it should be.

If athletic departments aren't doing their due diligence in order to have a safety plan if football does, in fact, get canceled, then they aren't doing their job.

So many livelihoods are at the mercy of a college football season. So many different jobs, so many opportunities in athletics.

Even if they cancel fall sports, which is a distinct possibility, football season will still commence in a blizzard in January if it has to.

Will it be the weirdest college football season we've ever seen?

That is highly likely.

The days of massive tailgates, packing a hundred-thousand people in a stadium, massive beer and food lines and so many other things that we love about college football could be gone for the foreseeable future.

But they will find a way to play college football. The NCAA and conference administrators pride themselves on exploiting 18-22 year-olds and they will continue to find a way to do that.

Nobody has any idea what testing, anti-bodies, drugs and vaccines will look like when we get to August.

Korea is playing baseball again, sports are going to start up again over the next few weeks in China.

We're a country of smart people. Check that, we're a world of smart people. We will get something done.

If the curve has been leveled and the health care system is no longer overwhelmed by August, college football will happen. If August comes around, and it's the same situation. Then you can start ringing the doomsday sirens.