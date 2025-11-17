College Football Winners and Losers Highlighted By Former Colorado Players
With the Colorado Buffaloes enjoying a timely bye week, the rest of college football delivered the kind of drama that defines the final stretch of the season. From a former CU standout delivering in high-pressure SEC moments to another ex-Buff navigating a difficult setback, Week 12 still carried plenty of Colorado connections.
With the postseason approaching and the stakes rising each week, these performances are helping shape not only the national picture but also how Colorado’s season is viewed in hindsight.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 12.
Winner: Texas A&M and Dayon Hayes’s Defensive Surge
Texas A&M produced the most dramatic comeback anywhere in college football this weekend, erasing a 27-point deficit to stun South Carolina in the biggest comeback in program history. And right in the middle of it was former Colorado edge rusher Dayon Hayes, who continues to make an impact inside one of the country’s toughest defensive units.
Hayes entered Week 12 with 3.5 sacks, already proving himself as a reliable disruptor in the SEC. His late fourth-quarter sack (4.5 of the season) helped stop South Carolina’s final push and secure the Aggies’ historic comeback. It wasn’t just a well-timed play — it was a momentum-changing moment that elite pass rushers are built for.
For Buffs fans, Hayes’s emergence is a reminder of how rapidly careers can diverge in the transfer portal era. Colorado, which missed having a reliable edge threat this season, now sees Hayes playing a pivotal role for an SEC contender. His consistency and production have validated his move and strengthened an Aggie defense that has grown into one of the most physical and opportunistic units in the country.
If the Aggies can finish strong and defeat in-state rival, Texas, to close the season, Hayes could find himself on the doorstep of a national championship chase — a remarkable trajectory that only further highlights the magnitude of talent that has passed through Boulder under Deion Sanders.
Loser: Florida Gators and a Defense Still Searching for Answers
While Hayes and the Aggies were clear winners in Week 12, Florida and another former Buff landed on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Gators fell 34–24 to No. 7 Ole Miss despite leading 24–20 at halftime. The loss eliminates Florida from bowl contention and reinforces a season-long trend of late-game collapses.
Former CU cornerback Cormani McClain recorded two tackles in the loss. His year has mirrored the Gators’ — flashes of the elite talent that made him a top recruit mixed with stretches where the defense simply couldn’t hold up. With 14 tackles and an interception on the season, McClain continues to show promise, but Florida’s defensive instability has overshadowed much of it.
Against Ole Miss, Florida struggled at every level: they couldn’t stop the run, couldn’t generate key stops, and couldn’t maintain their early momentum. For a program searching for traction after Billy Napier’s firing, Week 12 was another step backward.
Winner: Georgia Tech and Haynes King’s Steady Rise
Georgia Tech and quarterback Haynes King edged Boston College to improve to 9-1 and keep their postseason playoff hopes alive as they move toward a rivalry showdown with No. 5 Georgia.
King once again delivered the poised, efficient performance that has made him one of the quiet breakout stars of the Power Four this season. His mobility, accuracy, and control of the offense have transformed the Yellow Jackets from a preseason question mark into a legitimate late-season contender. For Colorado fans, King’s rise adds even more context to the Buffs’ Week 1 loss.
King’s emergence reframes the Buffs early loss not as a missed opportunity against a middling team, but as a competitive battle against one of the best quarterbacks in the country. It also serves as a reminder of how thin CU’s margin for error was early in the season.
As CU prepares for the season’s final chapter, the performances of players and opponents tied to the program continue to influence how the Buffs’ year is viewed in the wider college football landscape.