What Colorado Athletic Director Said About The Future Of Folsom Field

Colorado Buffaloes’ new athletic director Fernando Lovo is stepping into one of the most closely watched jobs in college sports, and the timing couldn’t be more important. Deion Sanders is entering his fourth year as head coach of the program but is fresh off the Buffaloes worst season yet.

The expectation has shifted from attention to sustained success and infrastructure that can support it.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lovo’s vision in Boulder goes beyond just football wins. The Buffaloes have already experienced a national spotlight under Sanders, but maintaining that relevance requires long-term investment: facilities, NIL alignment, donor engagement and administrative stability.

But what about the future of Folsom Field? Lovo has some ideas for the stadium as well.

Fernando Lovo Reveals Plans For Folsom Field

Lovo reveals he feels that Folsom Field is currently underutilized. While it is electric on college football Saturdays, he discussed how can the Buffaloes shift the philosophy to create more revenue for the program in an interview with Altitude TV.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"When you talk about innovation, CU comes to mind. We have a global brand and it's something that we can really leverage out there and you know we've got to generate more revenue. Revenue's king now and you know we have a really great partner in our concert business and I want to make Folsom Field one of the highest grossing venues out there," Lovo said.

"For us to use (Folsom Field) only six or seven Saturdays in the fall is obviously critically important to us, but we've got to make our facilities a 365 day source of revenue generation. And so looking forward to leveraging that," Lovo continued.

Why does this matter? This isn’t just a facilities quote talking about potential big-time concerts coming to Boulder. It’s a signal that Colorado has hired an athletic director that is thinking like a top-tier athletic department trying to compete financially with the biggest brands in college sports.

Folsom Field has already undergone a major shift toward a premium model. A 2014 renovation replaced the north end zone bleachers with loge and club seating, altering the capacity to its current 50,183 while increasing revenue potential.

Having spent years as an administrator at Texas, Ohio State and in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lovo knows the weight of success. This year Lovo replaced Colorado's longtime athletic director, Rick George, and brings a reputation as a rising star in college athletics. George transitioned to an AD Emeritus role.

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After a year directing athletics for the New Mexico Lobos, Lovo joins Colorado as one of its most important hires to date. Lovo oversaw eight Mountain West titles, tied for fourth-most in school history and the highest total by any Mountain West program last year.

The Buffaloes finished second-to-last in the Big 12 in 2025, managing just one conference win as they navigated life after Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. The drop-off highlighted just how much of the program’s identity and production had been tied to that star duo, leaving Colorado searching for answers on both sides of the ball.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

However, there’s a growing sense of optimism in Boulder. Sanders and his staff attacked the transfer portal with urgency, bringing in experienced, game-ready talent to address key weaknesses across the roster.

Sanders is a big fan of Folsom Field and regularly calls Colorado fans the "best in the country." The hope is that 2026 will provide a strong partnership between Sanders, Lovo and the Buffaloes.

Early indications suggest Lovo understands that Sanders’ impact is both cultural and commercial, and his job will be to build a department that maximizes both.

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