Colorado Aiming Snap Two-Decade Long Drought This Upcoming Season
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes are in a category by themselves when it comes to bowl game wins in the College Football Playoff era.
Colorado Buffaloes Seeking to Snap Bowl Game Win Drought
Colorado is the only power four conference team (Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC) that has yet to win a bowl game since the playoff format in college football started back in 2014. The Buffs have only appeared in three bowl games over this time span, losing all of them. All three of these losses were in the Alamo Bowl.
2016: Lost to Oklahoma State Cowboys in Alamo Bowl
2020: Lost to Texas Longhorns in Alamo Bowl
2024: Lost to BYU Cougars in Alamo Bowl
This is a not a good streak going in Bouder and it actually dates back to the middle of the BCS era of college football. The last bowl game win for the Buffs was in the 2004 Houston Bowl against the Utep Miners. That’s over two decades without a bowl game win and a bowl game record of 0-5.
Will coach Deion Sanders be able to end this drought in 2026?
Colorado Buffaloes Under Coach Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season as coach in Boulder. There have been highs and lows in the “Coach Prime” era. He was hired by Colorado right after a 1-11 2022 season. In year one for Sanders in 2023, Colorado improved. They went 4-8 and were one of the most talked about and watched teams in the country. That continued in 2024, but even more wins followed this time.
The Buffs took a major leap forward in the 2024 season. They won nine games in the regular season, finishing tied a top the Big 12. Due to tiebreakers, they did not play in the Big 12 championship and ended up earning a berth in the Alamo Bowl, where they lost to BYU.
2025 was the complete opposite of 2024. Colorado went 3-9, winning just one game in Big 12 conference play. They failed to make a bowl game for the second time in three seasons under Sanders.
There were many changes made to the team across the board, such as adding 43 incoming transfers and making drastic coaching changes.
The Buffs will have a new offensive and defensive coordinator next season. On the offensive side of the ball, they will be led by offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion was previously the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets. He led them to a 7-5 record in his lone year there in 2025. The Hornets offense averaged 33.8 points.
On defense, the Buffs promoted linebackers coach Chris Marve to defensive coordinator. Marve was hired earlier in the offseason as the team’s linebackers coach, but was quickly promoted after the departure of former Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. Livingston accepted a position with the Denver Broncos to be their defensive pass game coordinator.
Prior to Colorado, Marve was the defensive coordinator for the Virginia Tech Hokies from 2022-2024.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1