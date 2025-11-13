Colorado Athletic Director Rick George Announces Surprising Career Move
After 13 years and countless achievements, Rick George announced Thursday that he'll step down from his role as University of Colorado athletic director at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.
George, 65, will continue his work with the athletics department as a special advisor to the chancellor. He'll also receive the title of director of athletics emirates, continuing his work with revenue-generating initiatives.
George was hired as CU's sixth full-time athletic director in July 13 following the departure of Mike Bohn.
Rick George's Statement To Buff Nation
In a statement to Buff Nation, George confirmed that he'll assist chancellor Justin Schwartz in his search for a new athletic director. Details regarding the search will be announced at a later date, per CU.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Athletic Director for the University of Colorado for the last 13 years, but after considerable thought and discussions with my family dating back to last spring, I have decided it is time for new leadership to guide the department,” George said. “I wanted to make this announcement now in order to give Chancellor Schwartz plenty of time to find the right person for Colorado, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition."
George will largely be remembered for hiring head football coach Deion Sanders in 2022 and later bringing the Buffs back to the Big 12 Conference. While his title will soon change, George confirmed that he'll continue supporting "Coach Prime" in a new capacity.
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
Although he'll be transitioning to a less-demanding role, George will remain closely involved with CU athletics.
“I am truly thankful that Chancellor Schwartz has asked me to stay on as Special Advisor and AD Emeritus after my successor is named, which keeps me connected to CU Athletics while also allowing for plenty of time with my granddaughters Harper and Maddie," George said. "To my wife Nancy, our daughters Jenni and Christi, family, friends, colleagues and Buff fans—thank you for your incredible support.”
Impact On Deion Sanders
Because George was an essential factor in helping bring "Coach Prime" to Boulder three years ago, it's fair to wonder how Thursday's news will impact Sanders' future at Colorado. "Coach Prime" signed a five-year contract extension in March but has since been challenged with bladder cancer, ongoing issues with blood clots and a 3-7 record through 10 games this season.
BuffZone's Brian Howell made clear in a post on X that George's decision to step down from his role as athletic director shouldn't be viewed as a sign that "Coach Prime" is leaving Boulder.
"I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I’m looking forward to continuing in my new role," George said.