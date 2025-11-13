Buffs Beat

Colorado Athletic Director Rick George Announces Surprising Career Move

As a surprise to many, University of Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Thursday that he'll be transitioning into an advisory role at the end of the 2025-26 academic year. George has been Colorado's AD since 2013 and helped bring coach Deion Sanders to Boulder.

Jack Carlough

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
After 13 years and countless achievements, Rick George announced Thursday that he'll step down from his role as University of Colorado athletic director at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.

George, 65, will continue his work with the athletics department as a special advisor to the chancellor. He'll also receive the title of director of athletics emirates, continuing his work with revenue-generating initiatives.

George was hired as CU's sixth full-time athletic director in July 13 following the departure of Mike Bohn.

Rick George's Statement To Buff Nation

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is handed a team jersey by athletic director Rick George during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In a statement to Buff Nation, George confirmed that he'll assist chancellor Justin Schwartz in his search for a new athletic director. Details regarding the search will be announced at a later date, per CU.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Athletic Director for the University of Colorado for the last 13 years, but after considerable thought and discussions with my family dating back to last spring, I have decided it is time for new leadership to guide the department,” George said. “I wanted to make this announcement now in order to give Chancellor Schwartz plenty of time to find the right person for Colorado, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition."

George will largely be remembered for hiring head football coach Deion Sanders in 2022 and later bringing the Buffs back to the Big 12 Conference. While his title will soon change, George confirmed that he'll continue supporting "Coach Prime" in a new capacity.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although he'll be transitioning to a less-demanding role, George will remain closely involved with CU athletics.

“I am truly thankful that Chancellor Schwartz has asked me to stay on as Special Advisor and AD Emeritus after my successor is named, which keeps me connected to CU Athletics while also allowing for plenty of time with my granddaughters Harper and Maddie," George said. "To my wife Nancy, our daughters Jenni and Christi, family, friends, colleagues and Buff fans—thank you for your incredible support.”      

Impact On Deion Sanders

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Because George was an essential factor in helping bring "Coach Prime" to Boulder three years ago, it's fair to wonder how Thursday's news will impact Sanders' future at Colorado. "Coach Prime" signed a five-year contract extension in March but has since been challenged with bladder cancer, ongoing issues with blood clots and a 3-7 record through 10 games this season.

BuffZone's Brian Howell made clear in a post on X that George's decision to step down from his role as athletic director shouldn't be viewed as a sign that "Coach Prime" is leaving Boulder.

"I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I’m looking forward to continuing in my new role," George said.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

