Colorado Assistant Coach Explains How Buffaloes Can Rebound Against Wyoming

After a frustrating loss at Houston to open up Big 12 Conference play, Colorado Buffaloes wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone broke down what the Buffs need to do to rebound against the Wyoming Cowboys in Boulder this weekend.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2025 Big 12 debut in Houston did not go as planned.

A flat performance on the road at Houston left the Buffs on the wrong end of a lopsided loss, raising questions about execution, consistency, and whether the Buffs can truly compete for bowl eligibility.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That makes Saturday’s home matchup with Wyoming all the more significant. The game doubles as Colorado’s homecoming and will be played in front of a packed, white-out crowd at Folsom Field, creating the kind of atmosphere where momentum can be rebuilt or where a loss would feel like a dagger to the heart of Buff Nation.

Wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone outlined what the Buffs have to do to reset and respond.

Execute on Offense

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) is unable to control the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After practice on Wednesday, Bartolone didn’t sugarcoat the reality of Colorado’s struggles.

"Whatever we’ve been doing hasn’t been working. We've got to execute better, practice better, we've got to plan better," he explained.

Through the first three games, the Buffs have been woefully inconsistent, struggling to sustain drives and generate any lasting offensive rhythm. Third-down conversions have been sporadic at best, going 16-44; timing between quarterbacks and receivers remains shaky, and failed execution has repeatedly stalled momentum.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Khalil Laufau (18) tackles Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Strengthening these fundamentals now is about more than taking care of Wyoming. With bigger, stronger Big 12 opponents like BYU and Iowa State just around the corner, Colorado has to establish a clear offensive identity if they expect to compete with the best the conference has to offer.

A key part of that identity starts with solidifying the quarterback position.

Quarterback Clarity and Offensive Identity

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New reports indicate that coach Deion Sanders will go back to senior quarterback Kaidon Salter this Saturday against Wyoming. It's a decision that, if true, adds urgency to Bartolone’s call for clarity, both at the quarterback position and across the offense.

"We've got to find our identity, who we are as an offense," Bartolone told the media on Wednesday following practice.

"Us coaches have to find that and get that out of our players. We've got to solidify the quarterback position and make sure he's comfortable and do things that maximize his skill sets," he continued.

If "Coach Prime" does turn back to Salter, maximizing his unique skill set will be vital for Colorado’s offensive success. Known for his ability to extend plays with his legs, Salter faced early criticism for his decision-making, sometimes choosing to pass and miss when running appeared to be the more available option.

Still, many argued that he never did anything egregious enough to justify losing the starting job and that he could have used the Delaware game to develop a strong rhythm before heading to Houston.

Whoever Sanders elects to go with, the mission will be the same: to support them in executing the game plan, maximizing their skill set, and helping the entire offense find consistency and confidence.

Accountability at Every Level

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While much of the focus has been on quarterback play, Bartolone stressed that improvement will only come if the entire program buys into the notion of accountability.

"Like coach talked about this week, accountability, I think everyone needs to take accountability for their actions. I would say one beat of that is execution. That starts with preparing the right way and the coaches," Bartolone said.

That accountability extends to everyone on the field, from dropped passes to missed throws. Receivers, linemen, running backs, and the quarterback must all do their part to put the team in the best position to succeed.

Likewise, the coaching staff must design plays that maximize their players’ strengths.

If the Buffs can take ownership of their play and coaches can put them in the best position to succeed, Colorado gives themselves their clearest path to rebound against Wyoming, regain rhythm, and set the tone for the rest of the season.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

