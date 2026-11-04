Colorado at Arizona State Ticket Prices Climb Ahead of Big 12 Clash

The Colorado Buffaloes' 3-5 record has not stopped ticket demand from going up ahead of Saturday’s visit to Arizona State. The resale market in Tempe has grown more expensive since September, with this matchup carrying the highest get-in price on the Sun Devils’ home schedule.

Vivid Seats listed the cheapest ticket at $89 in its latest Wednesday update, including fees, compared with a $79 starting price in late September. Earlier Wednesday checks showed SeatGeek at $92 and TickPick, which does not add fees at checkout, at $88. Vivid Seats had also indicated that just three percent of its inventory remained in that earlier snapshot.

Canyon View Jaguars cheer from the stands during the 5A state championship game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a road team with a losing record, those numbers are a compliment, and a loud one. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT at Mountain America Stadium, which seats more than 50,000 fans. The advertised get-in prices are snapshots from different marketplaces, so comparing the full checkout totals remains important.

Deion Sanders is still the draw in Tempe

By comparison, the rest of Arizona State’s home slate has been a bargain. Vivid Seats listed the Sun Devils’ other home games this fall at $26 for Hawaii, $33 for Baylor and $40 for Kansas State, and the Nov. 21 visit from Oklahoma State starts at $33.

Colorado’s get-in price is more than double that of every one of them. TickPick showed 2,815 tickets available with an average listed price of $232.52, so the typical buyer is paying well above the cheapest seat in the building.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sideline during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders has that effect on a stadium. Colorado has lost its share of games since he arrived, yet opposing fans still pay a premium to see him walk out of the tunnel.

Here’s the kicker. Arizona State’s own Territorial Cup trip to Arizona on Nov. 28 starts at $48 on TickPick, so a visit from Colorado currently costs more than the Sun Devils’ rivalry game.

Deion Sanders’ first trip to Tempe cost even more

The 2026 high still trails the frenzy from three years ago. Before Colorado’s 2023 visit, the primary-market get-in price reached $165 the Wednesday before kickoff, the highest on Arizona State’s home schedule that season, and the game sold out.

Colorado escaped with a 27-24 win that day, which gives Sun Devils fans a reason of their own to show up this time.

Keep in mind that the figure came from the box office, while this week’s numbers come from the resale market. Regardless, today’s cheapest seat costs roughly half of that 2023 price tag, which tells fans that the novelty has cooled while the demand hasn’t gone anywhere.

Why the price keeps holding up

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams have something real on the line. Colorado needs three wins in its final four games to reach bowl eligibility, while a 4-4 Arizona State team needs two.

A Saturday evening kickoff in the desert in November is also an easier sell than most stops on Colorado’s road schedule, which helps explain why Vivid Seats has had this game near the bottom of its inventory for more than a week.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham knew what a packed house meant before that 2023 meeting.

“It’s a competitive advantage to have the whole crowd there,” Dillingham said.

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