Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona State Ticket Prices Put Matchup Into Perspective

Another road test is on the horizon for the Colorado Buffaloes as they prepare for a trip to Mountain America Stadium to take on the Arizona Sun Devils. Coming off of an overtime victory over Kansas State, Colorado will look to carry that momentum into the start of a winning streak.

For fans hoping to make the trip out to Arizona, there are still ticket options left. Depending on the marketplace, prices vary as well as the seat locations and the type of experience fans may be looking for. This also happens to be a matchup sitting in the middle of the price spectrum compared to other Colorado games throughout the season.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Charlie Williams (87) catches a touchdown to win the game in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Arizona State Ticket Prices

The secondary ticket market currently offers several options for fans who are looking to attend this matchup between Colorado and Arizona State. On SeatGeek, tickets are listed from approximately $84 to $99, while Vivid Seats has entry-level tickets advertised starting around $84. Prices can change as kickoff approaches, depending on where the seats are located and how many of the seats remain available.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fans who hope to be seated closer to the field, lower-level and sideline seats are going to be more expensive. Those options generally fall within the $212 to $240-plus range, though listings can vary. Fans should compare multiple marketplaces before purchasing since the same general seating area can have different prices depending on both the seller and the fees.

For fans who are interested in a more elevated game-day experience, there are also premium options available. Starting at approximately $879 per ticket, SuiteHop has luxury suite options. These packages come at a much higher price compared to the standard seating so these are tickets that fans should pay close attention to when it comes to what is included.

How Arizona State Ticket Prices Compare to Other Colorado Games

The starting prices sit at $84 to $99 for Colorado’s trip to Arizona State and are higher than several of the Buffaloes’ 2026 home games. The prices are comparable to the matchup against Kansas State which started at $88 but remain below the starting prices for Texas Tech ($131) and Utah ($158). While these games varied in popularity and team status, they demonstrate the prices fans had to pay at different times this season to watch Colorado play.

Fans who are looking for a premium experience can also find lower-level sideline seats and luxury suite options. These options with SuiteHop listings start at around $879 per ticket. Before purchasing, buyers should compare final checkout prices across marketplaces and sites, then review the seating location, fees and any amenities that may be included.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) scores a touchdown past Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another factor into deciding on tickets is timing. Ticket prices and availability can fluctuate as game day approaches. Given the Buffaloes are coming off of a dramatic, thrilling overtime win, the possibility of demand growing still remains as something fans should keep in mind.

With options ranging from standard admission to luxury suites, fans have several ways to experience this matchup all depending on what type of budget works best for them.

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